Intel Alder Lake Laptop With Arc A370M Mobile GPU Breaks Cover In Leaked Benchmark





Are you thirsty for more information regarding Intel's upcoming Arc GPUs? So are we . That's why we were pretty interested in a new result that appeared in the BAPco database for an unreleased Intel laptop test platform with an Alder Lake CPU and an Arc Alchemist discrete GPU.

The specific model name given for the Intel dGPU is "Intel Arc A370M Graphics". That's the first time we've seen such an official-sounding model number leaked in a benchmark—Intel hasn't seen fit to announce a lineup of models for its Arc dGPUs just yet. The Arc dGPU is paired with a fairly-fancy Core i7-12800H CPU, but only 8GB of single-channel DDR5-4800 memory, implying that this is probably not a shipping configuration. The given system name of "Intel Corporation AlderLake-P DDR5 RVP" supports that conclusion.



