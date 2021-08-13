Intel Alder Lake CPU With DDR4-3200 Scores Surprising Benchmark Results Versus DDR5





It won't be long now before we can run some officially sanctioned benchmarks with finalized Alder Lake silicon, assuming no last minute delays put a cramp in Intel's plans to release its next-gen CPUs before the end of the year. Alder Lake is poised to be an interesting launch for multiple reasons, one of which is that it supports both DDR4 and DDR5 memory. While we wait to see how it all shakes out, a couple of benchmark leaks gives us an early look at how performance might compare when going from one to the other.





Direct comparisons are a little tricky because both memory types will not be supported on the same motherboard. So there will be platform differences, in addition to using different memory types. Nevertheless, with all other things being equal (or close to equal), it will be interesting to see if DDR5 memory offers a worthwhile performance gain over DDR4.





What those pair of leaks we mentioned? At the end of July, we wrote about a UserBenchmark entry with a 16-core/24-thread Alder Lake-S desktop CPU, featuring a reported 1.8GHz base clock, 3.05GHz average boost clock, and paired with 16GB (2x8GB) of DDR5-4800 memory from Micron.





The CPU is likely a Core i9-12900K, and it looks like a newer leaked entry is using the same chip, but is instead in a platform running 16GB (2x8GB) of DDR4-3200 memory from Kingston.





Here's a look at the memory benchmarks for each one...







Click to Enlarge (Source: UserBenchmark)







The top results show benchmark data for DDR5 memory in an Alder Lake-S setting, while the bottom set of results highlight DDR4 benchmark results. Both appear to use the same CPU, though the newer entry with DDR4 memory shows a higher average boost clock at 3.65GHz.





That said, here's how the two sets of memory data points compare...