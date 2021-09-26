Intel Alder Lake Core i9-12900K Crushes All Competitors In New Benchmark Leak





Intel's upcoming Core i9-12900K processor is the star of yet another leaked benchmark run, and like several that have come before this one, it adds to the pre-launch hype and expectations surrounding Alder Lake . Obviously we can't put too much stock into pre-release (read: unofficial) benchmarks. But they are out there all the same, and they are collectively setting an interesting bar for Intel to achieve.





The Core i9-12900K figures to be Intel's flagship Alder Lake CPU on the desktop, at least initially. During the Intel Architecture Day 2021 event last month, Intel reiterated that Alder Lake will be offered with up to 16 total cores, including up to eight high performance Golden Cove cores and up to eight power efficient Gracemont cores.





A full configuration, then, would feature 16 cores (8 big + 8 small) and 24 threads, since big cores support Hyper Threading (8 big + 8 threads + 8 small = 24). The L3 cache will max out at 30MB. And so that is what we are looking at for the Core i9-12900K. What we don't know for sure yet are the clock speeds, though past leaks have given us an idea.





What about actual performance, though? Have a looked at this leaked CPU-Z benchmark run...







Source: Bilibili







A forum member at Bilibili posted the above photo of a screenshot, using what we can only assume is a Fisher Price camera with Vasoline smeared over the lens. Taking clean photos of displays that are constantly refreshing is challenging enough as it is, but as is frustratingly common when it comes to leaks, this off-angled and semi-blurry shot looks like an intentionally bad shot.





Mini rant aside, the real story here is the single-threaded score. The Core i9-12900K scored 825 points in CPU-Z's single-threaded test, which is impressive. As to how impressive, we just so happen to have on hand a desktop similar to the Falcon Northwest Talon we reviewed , with the same Core i9-11900K Rocket Lake chip inside. We ran it through CPU-Z as a point of comparison...













The Core i9-11900K scored 675.3 in the single-core test. Additionally, CPU-Z offers up reference scores of its own, and looking at AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 5950X, it scores 648 in the single-core test. Here's how it all breaks down...