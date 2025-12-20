Intel AI Playground Outs 32GB Arc GPU That Could Be Big Battlemage
That's not what we're here to talk about, though. After all, this is HotHardware, not HotSoftware. Buried in the user guide was an image that has since been replaced, but which was thankfully archived by hardware enthusiast Haze (@Haze2K1 on Xwitter). Check it out and see if you notice anything that stands out to you:
In case you're not spotting it, there are three key details in this image. First, in the bottom right, the Device is listed as "Intel(R) Arc(TM) [0] GPU (32GB)". What in the world could that be? Well, the obvious answer is a BMG-G31-based Arc Pro card with 32GB of RAM. The BMG-G31 die is expected to have a 256-bit memory interface, which makes 32GB of RAM relatively simple using 32-gigabit GDDR6 packages.
That's probably not what this actually is, though. You see, the other key details are the presence of a panther and the "12Xe" necklace he's wearing. As you probably know if you read this site regularly, Intel's next processor launch will be for its new mobile processors codenamed "Panther Lake." We already know that Panther Lake comes in "4Xe" and "12Xe" variants, referring to the number of "Xe3-cores" on the processor package.
Does this mean that Panther Lake has awesome AI performance on its integrated GPU? Well, it just might—but this doesn't actually tell us anything of the sort, because have no idea how long it took for the machine to come up with that result. The user has the app set to "Pro 2" image generation mode, which uses the new Z-Image model. We can speak from experience and say that while Z-Image is remarkably efficient, it still likely takes several minutes to generate a single image on an integrated GPU. For context, it takes about 45 seconds on a GeForce RTX 3060 12GB.