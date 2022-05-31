Intel Struts New Sapphire Rapids HBM, Rialto Bridge, And Falcon Shores Supercomputing Firepower





While we tend to think "serial code = CPUs" and "parallel code = GPUs", there are some tasks that are best executed on CPUs, yet still need massive amounts of memory bandwidth and big caches, or code that is almost entirely crunchy floating-point compute with minimal I/O. Particularly in the HPC world, you can find a lot of these exotic workloads that simply don't run that well on typical systems owing to their unusual demands.











As evinced by its event at ISC 2022, Intel seems to be seeking to serve these customers with all sorts of customizable super-computing hardware. The company gave the first performance data, vague and relative as it is, for its upcoming Sapphire Rapids -family Xeon Scalable processors with on-package High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM), and it also talked about a couple of upcoming products: Rialto Bridge (the successor to Ponte Vecchio) and the Falcon Shores "XPU".

Sapphire Rapids With HBM For HPC Workloads

Rialto Bridge Will Supplant Ponte Vecchio

The blue team also notes that Rialto Bridge will bring support for the second revision of the Open Accelerator Module (OAM) socket specification. OAM is part of an attempt (known as OAI) to define a common specification for compute accelerators, including form factor, baseboard, socket, and so on. OAM v2 specifies an increase in power delivery up to 800 watts.



Intel's Powerful Falcon Shores XPU





We've actually already heard about Falcon Shores before, as the company announced it at its winter investor meeting this year. In fact, there's not actually any new information on Falcon Shores in today's presentation, just the same claims that, in comparison to extant parts, it will bring a greater-than-5X improvement in performance-per-watt, compute density, and both memory bandwidth and capacity.



