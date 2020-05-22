CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillFriday, May 22, 2020, 09:31 AM EDT

Alleged Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake-S Desktop CPU Leaks With 6 Cores, 12 Threads

Intel Rocket
The ink is barely dry on our review of Intel's brand new 10th generation Comet Lake-S based Core i9-10900K and Core i5-10600K processors, but we're already discovering evidence of their successors popping up in online benchmarks. We're talking of course about Intel's upcoming 11th generation Rocket Lake-S family.

Rocket Lake-S processors are said to one of the final hurrah's for Intel's 14nm process tech for its mainstream desktop processors, and like its Comet Lake-S predecessors, will be available in up to 10-core configurations. The benchmark leak coming to us today is of a 6-core, 12-thread processor, which should put it squarely in Core i5 territory.

intel core roadmap

This particular processor, which is likely an engineering sample, is reporting a base clock of 3.5GHz and a turbo clock of 4.1GHz. Given the early nature of this processor, neither one of those clock speeds are likely to be finalized.

Rocket Lake-S processors will reportedly use the same Willow Cove CPU microarchitecture as the upcoming 11th generation Tiger Lake mobile processors, which will be paired with Intel's brand new Xe graphics engine. Intel is promising some massive performance improvements with Xe compared to the previous generation IGP, and recently leaked benchmarks back up those claims.

Rocket Lake-S will also still rely on the LGA-1200 socket, which means that the processors should be compatible with the newly introduced Z490 motherboards. However, reports also suggest that new 500-Series motherboards will launch at the same time with native support for PCIe 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4.



Tags:  Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), rocket lake, rocket lake-s
Via:  TUM_APISAK via Twitter
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms