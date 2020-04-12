Alleged Intel 10th Gen Core Comet Lake-S Desktop CPU Pricing Leaks





Prices on a small handful of Intel's upcoming Comet Lake-S desktop processors have seemingly come into view, and if they are accurate, then a chip with 10 cores and 20 threads could find its way into PCs for less than $500. Realistically, that's probably where such a CPU would need to end up, in order to be a compelling alternative to AMD's third-generation Ryzen products.





To quickly recap, Comet Lake is already in mobile form, with Intel having released low power Comet Lake-Y and Comet Lake-U CPUs for thin and light laptops. The desktop is the next stop for Comet Lake. Leaks and rumors abound in the lead up to the eventual launch, though for the most part, they have been focused on model names, specifications, and preliminary performance metrics.





Now we might have an idea about pricing. Twitter user @momomo_us dug up a few Comet Lake-S listings on DirectDial, a retailer based in Canada. Have a look...







Source: DirectDial via @momomo_us

Source: DirectDial via @momomo_us





Those are Canadian dollars. Retail pricing from one territory to the next does not always follow a straight currency conversion, and it is not clear if DirectDial's pricing is indicative of what the listed Comet Lake-S processors will command at other retailers in the same region. Nevertheless, it might at least give us a rough idea of where things will land.





All that said, let's convert these prices into US dollars anyway...