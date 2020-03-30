Samsung's Premium Galaxy Chromebook Rocks A 4K OLED Screen And Intel 10th Gen CPU For $999

Here is a rundown of the pertinent specifications...

Display: 13.3-inch AMOLED w/ touch support

13.3-inch AMOLED w/ touch support Resolution: 4K

4K CPU: Intel Core i5-10210U

Intel Core i5-10210U Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Storage: 256GB SSD (expandable via UFS and microSD combo card reader)

256GB SSD (expandable via UFS and microSD combo card reader) Wireless: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) + Bluetooth

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) + Bluetooth Ports: 2x USB-C, microSD, 3.5mm headphone

2x USB-C, microSD, 3.5mm headphone Battery: 47.9Whr (up to 8.4 hours)



47.9Whr (up to 8.4 hours) Dimensions: 11.92 x 8.0 x 0.39 inches

11.92 x 8.0 x 0.39 inches Weight: 2.29 pounds

2.29 pounds OS: Chrome OS

Chrome OS Price: $999.00

The CPU is based on Intel's Comet Lake architecture . It sports 4 cores and 8 threads with a 1.6GHz base clock and 4.2GHz boost clock, along with 6MB of L3 cache. On the graphics side, the Intel UHD Graphics sport 24 execution units and buzzes along at 300MHz (base) to 1.1GHz (boost). The default TPD is 15W, though it is configurable from 10W to 25W.









Back at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, Samsung suggested it would also offer the Galaxy Chromebook with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD at some point. It is not clear when that configuration will arrive or how much it will cost.





As for this configuration, it is definitely on the higher-end in the Chromebook space. In addition to the specifications listed above, there is an 8-megapixel camera embedded in the keyboard to use as a rear camera (when flipping the display), a 1-megapixel webcam, a fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, and a backlit keyboard.



