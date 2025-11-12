AMD Instinct MI450 Is Coming In 2026 To Challenge NVIDIA's Vera Rubin, MI500 Arrives 2027
At its Financial Analyst Day 2025, AMD shared the first projected performance details for its next-generation MI400 series accelerators—particularly, the MI450, which it describes as its "most advanced AI accelerator." According to AMD, the MI450 is projected to produce a whopping 40 PFLOPS of FP4 compute, or half that number at FP8 precision. It moves to HBM4 memory, giving each MI450 432GB of RAM operating at 19.6 TB/second. AMD claims up to 3.6 TB/second of intra-node scale-up bandwidth, and 300 GB/second of inter-node scale-out bandwidth.
Those numbers are pretty solid—so much so that AMD compares its upcoming hardware directly against NVIDIA's projections for its own next-gen hardware, the Vera Rubin series. According to AMD, MI450 will offer competitive memory bandwidth, compute throughput, and scale up bandwidth, while offering superior memory capacity and scale out bandwidth. We're not completely sure the math works out on that given the stated specifications, but by taking NVIDIA's numbers for the Vera Rubin NVL144 and dividing them by 72—the number of actual CPU packages—we do get some values in the same ballpark.
The two specific SKUs that AMD discussed at the analyst day were the MI455X and the MI430X. The MI455X is laser-focused on AI compute and scale out performance, meaning it's designed to be deployed in massive racks with hundreds or thousands of GPUs. The MI430X is instead targeted at HPC and "sovereign AI," which is when governments set up their own AI services rather than relying on big tech. HPC capability comes from full-speed FP64 support, something that was once a key feature of datacenter accelerators but has fallen by the wayside in the wake of the wide-reaching AI focus.
Beyond the next-gen parts launching next year, AMD also confirmed the MI500 series for 2027, continuing the annual cadence it has established so far with the Instinct MI series parts. While MI450 is already a huge leap over the extant MI355X, AMD seems to believe that MI500 will be an even greater jump in performance when it launches in 2027. The company didn't share any details about MI500, but we can assume it will be absolutely massive.