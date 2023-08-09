Intel Core i5-14600KF Raptor Lake Refresh CPU Thumps The i5-13600K In Early Benchmarks





Leaked Geekbench results of Intel’s upcoming Raptor Lake Refresh Core i5-14600KF have surfaced online, showing drastically superior multi-core performance compared to the previous generation i5-13600K despite the fact that the 14600K/KF has the same core count as its predecessor. According to the benchmark results, the new i5-14600K/KF is up to 17% faster in Geekbench 6 compared to the 13600K

But again, these are leaked specs so take them with a grain of salt. But interestingly, the Geekbench 6 listing for the 14600K also shows a 5.3GHz boost frequency, so the leaked core frequencies are probably legitimate.



