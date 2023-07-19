Intel's 14th Gen Core K-Series CPU Specs Break Cover With Speeds Up To 6GHz
14th-generation Raptor Lake Refresh processors. There aren't any surprises here, as this is fundamentally the same silicon as seen in the extant Raptor Lake processors. However, we do note the expected bump in clock rates as well as the addition of a model with three E-core clusters, as was leaked before.
That model is the Core i7-14700K, which ends up with the full allotment of eight potent Raptor Cove P-cores as well as three-quarters of the die's Gracemont E-cores. That chip misses out on the Thermal Velocity Boost of the Core i9, putting its peak frequency at "only" 5.6 GHz—a 200 MHz bump over the Core i7-13700K.
Meanwhile, the top end Core i9-14900K has extremely similar specifications to Intel's fastest current-generation CPU, the Core i9-13900KS. Both chips can theoretically hit 6 GHz if thermal conditions allow, although the 14th-gen part gains 300 MHz on its max turbo frequency without Turbo Boost Max and Thermal Velocity Boost, which means that overall multi-core performance should be up. That'll be aided by another 100 MHz on the e-cores, too.
The 13th-generation parts (and thus also the 14th-gen) have significant cache improvements over Alder Lake, so hopefully the existence of the 14th-generation dumpsters prices on the excellent 13th-gen CPUs.
Finally, the Core i5-14600K gains a 200 MHz boost to its P-core max turbo speed, a 100 MHz bump to its E-core max turbo speed, and nothing else, at least that would be represented in these specifications. The Core i5-13600K is our favorite of the Raptor Lake family due to its excellent gaming performance and mid-range price, and it looks like the 14600K will continue the tradition.
In fact, it's possible that the existence of the newer model will drive prices on the Core i5-13600K downward. The release of the 13th-generation CPUs sent 12th-generation Alder Lake chips—still quite speedy—spiraling downwards, to the point that you can pick up a ten-core (6P+4e) Core i5-12600K for under $200.
