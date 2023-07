Intel's 14th Gen Core K-Series CPU Specs Break Cover With Speeds Up To 6GHz

Information sourced from a Benchlife.info leak and may not be accurate.

Finally, the Core i5-14600K gains a 200 MHz boost to its P-core max turbo speed, a 100 MHz bump to its E-core max turbo speed, and nothing else, at least that would be represented in these specifications. The Core i5-13600K is our favorite of the Raptor Lake family due to its excellent gaming performance and mid-range price, and it looks like the 14600K will continue the tradition.





The Core i5-13600K is already super fast in CPU-heavy games. From our review.







In fact, it's possible that the existence of the newer model will drive prices on the Core i5-13600K downward. The release of the 13th-generation CPUs sent 12th-generation Alder Lake chips—still quite speedy—spiraling downwards, to the point that you can pick up a ten-core (6P+4e) Core i5-12600K for under $200

The folks over at at Chinese tech site BenchLife have posted up what they purport to be the key specifications for Intel's upcoming 14th-generation Raptor Lake Refresh processors. There aren't any surprises here, as this is fundamentally the same silicon as seen in the extant Raptor Lake processors . However, we do note the expected bump in clock rates as well as the addition of a model with three E-core clusters, as was leaked before.That model is the Core i7-14700K, which ends up with the full allotment of eight potent Raptor Cove P-cores as well as three-quarters of the die's Gracemont E-cores. That chip misses out on the Thermal Velocity Boost of the Core i9, putting its peak frequency at "only" 5.6 GHz—a 200 MHz bump over the Core i7-13700K.Meanwhile, the top end Core i9-14900K has extremely similar specifications to Intel's fastest current-generation CPU, the Core i9-13900KS. Both chips can theoretically hit 6 GHz if thermal conditions allow, although the 14th-gen part gains 300 MHz on its max turbo frequency without Turbo Boost Max and Thermal Velocity Boost, which means that overall multi-core performance should be up. That'll be aided by another 100 MHz on the e-cores, too.The 13th-generation parts (and thus also the 14th-gen) have significant cache improvements over Alder Lake, so hopefully the existence of the 14th-generation dumpsters prices on the excellent 13th-gen CPUs.