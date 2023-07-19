Intel's 14th Gen Core K-Series CPU Specs Break Cover With Speeds Up To 6GHz

Information sourced from a Benchlife.info leak and may not be accurate.

Finally, the Core i5-14600K gains a 200 MHz boost to its P-core max turbo speed, a 100 MHz bump to its E-core max turbo speed, and nothing else, at least that would be represented in these specifications. The Core i5-13600K is our favorite of the Raptor Lake family due to its excellent gaming performance and mid-range price, and it looks like the 14600K will continue the tradition.





The Core i5-13600K is already super fast in CPU-heavy games. From our review.







In fact, it's possible that the existence of the newer model will drive prices on the Core i5-13600K downward. The release of the 13th-generation CPUs sent 12th-generation Alder Lake chips—still quite speedy—spiraling downwards, to the point that you can pick up a ten-core (6P+4e) Core i5-12600K for under $200