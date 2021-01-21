CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillThursday, January 21, 2021, 02:34 PM EDT

Hurry, Best Buy's Big 4-Day Sale On 4K TVs, Games, Laptops And More Ends Today

For those that are always on the lookout for the hottest deals on tech gear, mega retailer Best Buy's big 4-day sale is ending today. The company has been piling on the discounts on games, laptops, 4K TVs, and cellphones (among other things). We've decided to give a few examples of the best deals that are available, so buckle up!

Given that Super Bowl LV is just a few weeks away, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Best Buy is discounting large screen TVs. In this case, the HiSense 75H6510G 75-inch Android TV is available for just $749. This is a $250 discount from its normal $999 price tag, and it of course comes with free shipping. The TV supports Bluetooth for wireless connecting a soundbar, headphones, or speakers, and comes bundled with a voice remote.

If 75 inches is just a tad bit too big to fit in your space, you can chop 10 inches off the screen diagonally and go with the 65-inch 65H6510G. Given that it is in the same H6510G family, you'll still get Bluetooth streaming, built-in Google Assistant, and a voice remote, but the purchase will be much easier on your wallet at $399.

If you received a Nintendo Switch for Christmas and want to expand your games library, there are also quite a few big discounts on some wildly popular titles (including first-party favorites). Games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are all $20 off their $59.99 MSRP.

For those looking for a new laptop/convertible, the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1 convertible is now ringing up at $1,399, which is a $300 discount compared to its regular price. This device uses an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor backed with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD with a 14-inch 4K display.

If your budget and needs are a bit more limited, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is available for $100 off, taking its price to $529. This 2-in-1 convertible has a Core i5-10210U processor with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. Your primary interaction with the device will be via a 13.5-inch VertiView display with a resolution of 2256x1504.

You can hit up Best Buy's full list of special discounts to which cover other categories like desktops, monitors, software, appliances, and even wearables.


