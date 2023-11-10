Humane Launches Wearable Ai Pin To Replace Smartphones But Will It Succeed?
Humane launched its wearable AI device called the Ai Pin, a virtual assistant powered by technologies from OpenAI and Microsoft. The AI-infused device comes with a steep price tag and a required monthly plan through T-Mobile.
Humane has been prepping the world for its wearable device for several months. The company first showed off the device at a TED conference, and during a Paris Fashion Week runway show. Now fully revealed, the Ai Pin can take photos and send text messages, use a laser to project a visual interface onto a person's palm, and comes complete with an AI virtual assistant. So, what does a device like this cost?
The Ai Pin has a price tag of $699. It must also be paired with a $24 monthly unlimited calling, texting, and data plan through T-Mobile. The price alone might cause pause for many who have been anticipating its release. Throw in the added monthly cost, and some may think twice before making such an investment. However, there will surely be those who jump on board for various reasons, such as wanting to be one of the first to try out a device of this nature, and those who want one as a status symbol.
"AI now has become something that everyone is curious about and really wants to know how it's going to change their life," explained Humane CEO Bethany Bongiorno. "We're offering the first opportunity to bring it with you everywhere. It's really touching people from every background, every age group, globally, in terms of what we're feeling and seeing in feedback."
The company wanted its Ai Pin to be less intrusive than previous wearable devices like AR headsets and smart glasses. Imran Chaudri, Humane President and founder, remarked, "We want to have powerful compute with us at all times, and that's really what it's about."
With so many tech companies beginning to integrate and evolve AI technology into devices, such as smartphones, the road to making the Ai Pin appeasing to potential buyers might be difficult. People are already addicted to their smartphones, as they have become an integral part of daily life for most. As companies like Samsung begin bringing more AI functionality to smartphones, the need for another device, like the AI Pin, may feel unnecessary and too costly.
However, for those who want to streamline their tech life while still having the power of AI at their fingertips (and on their palms), the Ai Pin may be what they are looking for. As Chaudri points out, "Ai Pin is the embodiment of our vision to integrate AI into the fabric of daily life, enhancing our capabilities without overshadowing our humanity."
The Ai Pin will be available in the United States beginning November 16, 2023. The company has already raised an estimated $241 million from investors like Microsoft and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.