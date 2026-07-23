Huge Cosmic Discovery Challenges What Defines A Moon
A team of astronomers led by Kevin Hoy of Chile’s Universidad Diego Portales and the European Southern Observatory (ESO) has detected the first known "exosatellite," a world roughly the mass of Jupiter orbiting a brown dwarf, which itself circles a small star. The discovery, published in the Nature journal, in the CD-35 2722 system gives scientists their first concrete look at a world in a triple-tiered nested orbit: an object circling a secondary host that is, in turn, circling a central star.
The find instantly reopens a debate over astronomical nomenclature. While our solar system hosts nearly 900 cataloged moons, finding one outside our neighborhood has so far eluded detection. Distant worlds are usually spotted when they cross in front of their host star or tug on it gravitationally, thus making exomoons, being smaller and fainter, quite tricky to catch. Hoy and his colleagues pulled off the feat by analyzing radial velocity data from ESO’s Very Large Telescope in Chile, tracking subtle light shifts as the massive satellite gravitationally wobbled its host back and forth.
Under International Astronomical Union (IAU) guidelines, any planet-mass companion orbiting a brown dwarf is technically defined as an exoplanet, regardless of whether that brown dwarf orbits a larger star. So under this rule, this giant body is a planet. Dynamically, however, sitting as the third wheel in a nested system, it behaves like a moon.
This conundrum highlights how definitions based on our own solar system crumble when applied to the wider galaxy. Everything in our backyard offers up neat boundaries, even if physical sizes overlap, such as Saturn’s Titan and Jupiter’s Ganymede that are larger than Mercury, yet classified as moons simply because they orbit planets rather than the Sun.