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Huge Cosmic Discovery Challenges What Defines A Moon

by Aaron LeongThursday, July 23, 2026, 11:13 AM EDT
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For ages, astronomers have categorized the skies into tidy buckets: stars, planets, and moons. However, a new object 71 light-years from us could completely disrupt that thinking.

A team of astronomers led by Kevin Hoy of Chile’s Universidad Diego Portales and the European Southern Observatory (ESO) has detected the first known "exosatellite," a world roughly the mass of Jupiter orbiting a brown dwarf, which itself circles a small star. The discovery, published in the Nature journal, in the CD-35 2722 system gives scientists their first concrete look at a world in a triple-tiered nested orbit: an object circling a secondary host that is, in turn, circling a central star.

The find instantly reopens a debate over astronomical nomenclature. While our solar system hosts nearly 900 cataloged moons, finding one outside our neighborhood has so far eluded detection. Distant worlds are usually spotted when they cross in front of their host star or tug on it gravitationally, thus making exomoons, being smaller and fainter, quite tricky to catch. Hoy and his colleagues pulled off the feat by analyzing radial velocity data from ESO’s Very Large Telescope in Chile, tracking subtle light shifts as the massive satellite gravitationally wobbled its host back and forth.

Yet calling this discovery a standard exomoon feels odd even to the researchers who found it. The primary host isn't a typical planet; it is a brown dwarf roughly 33 times more massive than Jupiter, i.e a gaseous body heavy enough to fuse deuterium in its core, but too small to ignite hydrogen fusion and shine like a proper star. Meanwhile, the body orbiting it is as massive as Jupiter itself, dwarfing every moon in our solar system combined.


Under International Astronomical Union (IAU) guidelines, any planet-mass companion orbiting a brown dwarf is technically defined as an exoplanet, regardless of whether that brown dwarf orbits a larger star. So under this rule, this giant body is a planet. Dynamically, however, sitting as the third wheel in a nested system, it behaves like a moon.

This conundrum highlights how definitions based on our own solar system crumble when applied to the wider galaxy. Everything in our backyard offers up neat boundaries, even if physical sizes overlap, such as Saturn’s Titan and Jupiter’s Ganymede that are larger than Mercury, yet classified as moons simply because they orbit planets rather than the Sun.

Rather than forcing this new object into an ill-fitting category, astronomers view it as proof that observation techniques are finally entering the exomoon regime, and CD-35 2722 is just the beginning. With next-generation observatories like ESO’s Extremely Large Telescope scheduled to begin operations before the decade ends, researchers expect to uncover far more of these deeply nested systems.

Main image credit: M. Kornmesser/ESO

Tags:  space, moon, astronomy
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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