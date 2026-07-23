Huge Cosmic Discovery Challenges What Defines A Moon





Yet calling this discovery a standard exomoon feels odd even to the researchers who found it. The primary host isn't a typical planet; it is a brown dwarf roughly 33 times more massive than Jupiter, i.e a gaseous body heavy enough to fuse deuterium in its core, but too small to ignite hydrogen fusion and shine like a proper star. Meanwhile, the body orbiting it is as massive as Jupiter itself, dwarfing every moon in our solar system combined.





Rather than forcing this new object into an ill-fitting category, astronomers view it as proof that observation techniques are finally entering the exomoon regime, and CD-35 2722 is just the beginning . With next-generation observatories like ESO’s Extremely Large Telescope scheduled to begin operations before the decade ends, researchers expect to uncover far more of these deeply nested systems.





Main image credit: M. Kornmesser/ESO



