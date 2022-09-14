CATEGORIES
home News

Hubble Telescope Snaps Enchanting Shot Of Two Galaxies Intertwined In Cosmic Embrace

by Tim SweezyWednesday, September 14, 2022, 10:23 AM EDT
spiral galaxies
The Hubble Space Telescope continues to capture dazzling images from space, as it catches an intimate cosmic dance of two intertwined spiral galaxies. The two galaxies are located more than a billion light-years from Earth.

The European Space Agency (ESA) recently shared an image of two overlapping spiral galaxies, SDSSJ1 15331 and LEDA 2073461. While the image gives the illusion of the two galaxies being intertwined, they are not actually performing a dramatic dance deep in space.

"Despite appearing to collide in this image, the alignment of the two galaxies is likely by chance, the two are not actually interacting," according to a recent post by ESA. "While these two galaxies might simply be ships that pass in the night, Hubble has captured a dazzling array of interacting galaxies in the past."

small mice galaxies
Another pair of galaxies called "The Mice"

Throughout Hubble's life span, it has been responsible for capturing many images that have inspired the imagination and helped astronomers and scientists learn more about the great unknown. The image above showcases a pair of galaxies appearing to dance through the night sky, with each being located about 300 million light-years away in the constellation Coma Berenices. The two galaxies have earned the nicknames "The Mice" because of the long tails of stars and gas that emanate from each.

The recent image is just one of many that are highlighted as part of the Galaxy Zoo project. The project was originally established in 2007 and has led to a plethora of citizen science projects which crowdsource galaxy classifications from a selection of hundreds of thousands of volunteers, according to ESA.

Astronomers who coordinate the project applied for Hubble time in order to observe the "most unusual inhabitants of the Galaxy Zoo," however the list of targets was ultimately chosen by a public vote.
Tags:  space, NASA, ESA, astronomy, hubble telescope
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming Rig Platform
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment