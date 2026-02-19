Hubble Captures Rare Image Of A Galaxy Made Almost Entirely Of Invisible Dark Matter





The discovery centers on the object named Candidate Dark Galaxy-2 (CDG-2), located approximately 300 million light-years away within the Perseus galaxy cluster. Unlike the Milky Way, which glows with the light of hundreds of billions of stars, CDG-2 is comparatively and remarkably dim, emitting a total luminosity equivalent to only about one million suns. Thus, in a crowded environment like the Perseus cluster, such a faint glow is easily swallowed by the light of its more boisterous neighbors.





(Left) A field of space with a dozen white foreground stars and a number of small, yellow background galaxies. The pullout (right) shows faint, grainy white light surrounded by a circle. Four white dots are circled in blue and labeled globular clusters. (Credit: ESA)

