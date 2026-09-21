Hubble Captures Bizarre Spiral Galaxy Spinning In Two Directions At Once

NGC 4698 is a spiral galaxy spinning in two directions - Image: ESA / NASA / D. Thilker / MAUVE-HST Team

While typical spiral galaxies act like uniformly rotating disks of stars, dust, and gas, NGC 4698 features a core that moves out of sync with the surrounding galactic body. The outer stellar ring rotates in a flat, predictable plane similar to our own Milky Way, but the densely packed cluster of stars at its core is tilted perpendicularly, spinning crosswise like a wheel set on its edge inside a flat ring. Because galactic structures are not rigidly bound, individual stellar streams can follow separate orbital loops around a common center without canceling each other out, allowing these dual rotation axes to persist over vast cosmic timelines.





NGC 4698 is a spiral galaxy located among the Virgo cluster - Image: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/Susan Hopkins/Adam Block

