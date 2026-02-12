Hubble Captures A Dying Star’s Final Breath In Spectacular New Image









This newly processed image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope is the clearest view yet of the Egg Nebula. (Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, B. Balick [University of Washington])



These ripples are essentially a fossil record of the star's final centuries. Approximately every few hundred years, the dying star underwent a sputtering event, ejecting thin shells of material into space. Hubble’s sensors revealed that these shells are remarkably symmetrical, forming nearly perfect arcs expanding outward.

Beyond its visual beauty, the Egg Nebula sits between the Asymptotic Giant Branch (AGB) phase, where a star swells into a red giant, and the eventual creation of a glowing planetary nebula. In the coming millennia, the egg will metaphorically hatch: the central star's core will shrink and become so hot that its UV radiation will ionize the surrounding gas, causing it to fluoresce in brilliant neon colors.





Rotten Egg nebula: another example of a pre-planetary process. (Credit: NASA/ESA & Valentin Bujarrabal)

