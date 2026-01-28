NASA Says AI Found Hundreds Of Hidden Galaxies And Cosmic Oddities In Hubble Data





Using a sophisticated neural network called AnomalyMatch, astronomers have unearthed nearly 1,400 bizarre astronomical objects hidden within the Hubble Space Telescope’s massive archives. Impressively, the AI sifted through nearly 100 million image cutouts from the Hubble Legacy Archive in less than three full days. The results, published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, represent the first time the entire dataset has been systematically searched for anomalies. Of the nearly 1,400 anomalies confirmed by researchers David O’Ryan and Pablo Gómez, more than 800 had never been documented in scientific literature.





Six previously undiscovered astrophysical objects are displayed in this new image from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. They include three lenses with arcs distorted by gravity, one galactic merger, one ring galaxy, and one galaxy that defied classification. (Credit: NASA, ESA, David O'Ryan (ESA), Pablo Gómez (ESA), Mahdi Zamani (ESA/Hubble))

