HP Warns Of Tricky RedLine Stealer Malware Masquerading As Windows 11 Installers

Once the executable runs, it starts a PowerShell process with an encoded argument that launches a cmd.exe process with a timeout of 21 seconds. After 21 seconds pass, the initial process fetches a file titled win11.jpg from a remote server. This new file is not actually a JPEG image file, but rather contains a DLL file stored in reverse order.The initial process reverses the contents of the newly fetched file and loads the resulting DLL file, which turns out to the RedLine Stealer malware . This malware collects information such as usernames, computer names, installed software, hardware information, passwords stored in web browsers, auto-complete data such as credit card information, and cryptocurrency wallets.This new Windows 11 installer malware campaign mirrors another campaign that HP recently analyzed in which the malicious actor disguised the malware as an installer for the Discord app. The malicious actor registered discrodappp[.]com with the same domain registrar, used the same DNS servers, and delivered the same family of malware as in this new Windows 11 installer campaign.The HP blog post on this new campaign contains further details.