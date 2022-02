SEO Poisoning Campaign Laces Your Zoom And TeamViewer Installs With BATLOADER Malware

This second attack chain targets users looking for specific software, rather than software bundles. When a user searches for “free TeamViewer install,” for example, one of the top results will link to a compromised website that abuses a Traffic Direction System (TDS). The TDS will attempt to direct unsuspecting users to a malicious website, while displaying a legitimate webpage to security researchers trying to hunt down malware.Users directed to the malicious website will find a message board with a download link for what appears to be legitimate software, but is really the ATERA Agent Installer Package. ATERA is legitimate Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) software, but the threat actors in this case use it to run pre-configured scripts, perform malicious tasks, install persistent malware, and finally uninstall itself, once its work is done.According to Mandiant, some of the attack chain activity overlaps with techniques used in CONTI ransomware operations. The threat group behind this SEO poisoning campaign may be replicating CONTI techniques, by drawing on training documents, playbooks, and tools that were leaked by a disgruntled CONTI affiliate in August 2021. Mandiant’s report on the SEO poisoning campaign contains further details, including some of the malicious domains being used in the campaign, as well as MD5 hash values of malicious packages used in the campaign.