HP Launches Premium Chromebook Plus Laptops Powered By Intel Core Processors







HP has launched a pair of Chromebook Plus laptops, which it touts as "do-it-all" consumer devices. The new models consist of the HP Chromebook Plus x360 14-inch and HP Chromebook Plus 15.6-inch. The former is a touchscreen convertible , and the latter a more traditional clamshell design.







HP says the new Chromebook Plus machines are designed "for unrestrained productivity and creativity." We think they are talking about the purportedly great battery life these devices have, the modern Intel mobile processors inside, and the easy access to Google's AI-powered video conferencing, photo and video editing , and productivity tools.





Let's look closer at the product details and specs to see if HP's excited claims hold water.

HP Chromebook Plus x360 14-inch

This should be a pleasingly flexible and power-packed portable for a ChromeOS user. It is built around a 14-inch screen with a WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolution, 10-point multitouch-enabled, IPS, edge-to-edge, Gorilla Glass 5 protected display. However, its max brightness of 250 nits and 45% NTSC color gamut coverage could be seen as weaknesses by some.













As the x360 in its name indicates, this is a convertible design. This should appeal to those who like to fold their laptop into a tablet, or work or consume content in some of the other modes such flexibility affords.









Inside this Chromebook comes a choice of Intel Core i5-1235U or i3-1215U. These CPUs offer 10C/12T or 6C/8T arrangements, respectively, and boost clocks up to 4.4GHz, so they should be performant enough for Chromebook-oriented applications. Intel Iris Xe graphics are also integrated.





Supporting the processors are configuration choices from 8 to 16GB of RAM and from 128 to 512GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. Portability should be good with the device's 3.34 pounds weight and 12.33 (W) x 8.68 (D) x 0.71 (H) inch dimensions. We'd also like to highlight the touted battery life of up to 10 and a half hours. Check the full specs below, left.







Click To Enlarge Click To Enlarge





The HP Chromebook Plus x360 14-inch will be available at hp.com on October 8th for $789.99, and Best Buy on October 8th for $699 USD.

HP Chromebook Plus 15.6-inch



HP has also launched a new Chromebook Plus in a more workmanlike and affordable 15.6-inch clamshell non-touch form factor. There are actually two screen options for this device. Both are the same size, of course, and offer an FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution IPS panel, but one of them is advertised as running at up to 144Hz refresh. The other's refresh rate isn't mentioned, so we would assume 60Hz. Both of these micro-edge anti-glare screens are hobbled somewhat by low brightness (max 250 nits) and a narrow color gamut of 45% NTSC, just like the x360 model, above.













Inside the HP Chromebook Plus 15.6-inch is a modest Intel Core i3-N305 . This processor only offers up Intel's E-cores, but there are eight of them (8C / 8T) and its max 3.8GHz boost puts it well ahead of many old mobile Celeron and Pentium models of yesteryear.





Buyers can only get this Chromebook Plus model with 8GB of onboard RAM, but there are options for either 128 or 256GB of onboard storage. Please be aware this is UFS storage, like in a phone or tablet, so no upgrading is possible. Both these new laptops have microSD card expansion possibilities, though.













With its low power chip, the HP Chromebook Plus 15.6-inch gets good battery life, claimed to be up to 13 hours. It isn't a lot heavier than the x360 model at 3.81 pounds. It measures 14.28 (W) x 9.51 (D) x 0.78 (H) inches. If you are interested, check out the full specs in the comparison table alongside the 14-inch x360 model, above, right. You will quite quickly see the reasons for the price disparity between these two models.



