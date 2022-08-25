HP Powers Hybrid Workflows With New Dragonfly Folio G3 and 34” All-in-One Desktop
Today, HP is announcing several new products designed to enhance hybrid work environments. HP acknowledges that 48% of workers report needing at least some flexibility in where they work in 2023. To this end, HP is introducing the Dragonfly Folio G3 and a 34” All-in-One Desktop PC alongside peripherals to collaborate and optimize the work experience.
The Dragonfly Folio G3 is a convertible device that can be used as a laptop or as a tablet as needed for collaborative and hybrid work. It offers integrated support for the HP Dragonfly Folio Pen. Users can draw directly on its screen or else use HP Indirect Inking to map the pen’s input on the Dragonfly Folio G3’s screen to a second connected display. Users can pull the display forward from laptop mode to tablet mode at any time to start capturing their ideas this way.
The Dragonfly Folio G3 utilizes an 8-megapixel webcam with wide 100-degree field of view to support more conferencing experiences. HP Auto Frame can track the user anywhere in the frame as they move around for a better presentation experience. Likewise, the wide field of view allows multiple in-person users to appear on screen together should the need arise. HP’s audio processing attempts to keep vocal levels consistent as the user moves around while also filtering out obtrusive background noises. The camera can be easily disabled as a part of various security features it includes.
Its 13.5-inch display should strike a good balance between laptop and tablet use cases. Its formfactor is very thin at just 0.7 inches thick all together. The Dragonfly Folio G3 offers Intel Core i5 and i7 processors with integrated Iris Xe graphics in vPro and non-vPro variants. It can support up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory, but as a consequence of the formfactor it is soldered. Storage can be configured up to 2 terabytes. HP rates battery life at 13.5 hours with the IPS displays or 7 hours with OLED.
The HP 34” All-in-One Desktop PC is similarly focused on supporting collaboration. It features a very wide 21:9 aspect ratio and 5K resolution which HP says allows users to fit more of their creative work in sharp detail. It includes a height adjustable stand which incorporates QI wireless charging into its base.
As a unique feature, the 34” All-in-One Desktop PC has a magnetic bezel around the display. This allows up to two 16-megapixel detachable cameras to attach anywhere around it. Users can stream from both cameras simultaneously and switch between them on the fly. This can be useful for sharing physical documents from your desktop or showcasing a whiteboard in the room more easily. HP’s Keystone Correction software can automatically crop and flatten these subjects for the audience as well, if desired.
The 34” All-in-One Desktop PC can be configured with Intel 12th Generation Core i5, i7, or i9 processors. It also receives very capable graphical performance with either an Nvidia RTX 3050 (4GB) or RTX 3060 (6GB) GPU. Users can opt for up to 128 GB of user-serviceable DDR5-4000 SODIMM memory and a pair of 2 TB NVMe SSDs for storage.
HP is supporting the Dragonfly Folio G3 and 34” All-In-One Desktop PC with the Z32k G3 4K USB-C display. Like these computers, the display supports Thunderbolt 4 connectivity which can provide up to 100W of power delivery. The Z32k G3 features a resolution of 3840 x 2160 which can sit alongside the 34” All-in-One Desktop PC just as easily as it can serve as a hub for the Dragonfly Folio G3.
HP says this is the world’s first display with IPS Black. This offers up to twice the contrast (2000:1) of a traditional IPS panel (1000:1) with deeper shadows and vibrant colors. It offers 98% coverage of the P3 color gamut and VESA Display HDR 400 certification.
The company is also offering the 965 4K Streaming Webcam. This leverages HP Presence to automatically control image quality and framing. It features dual microphones which can better identify and filter out background noise.
HP hopes these offerings will help people focus on the task at hand wherever they are working. The Dragonfly Folio G3 is available now with a starting price of $2,379 as is the 965 4K Streaming Webcam for $199. The HP 34” All-in-One Desktop will be available in September starting at $2,119. The Z32k G3 4K USB-C Display will follow in November but pricing is not yet available.