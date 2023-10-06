HP Envy Move Battery-Powered Desktop PC Gets A Handle On Laptop-Like Portability





For the most part, laptops are portable and desktops are stationary, right? Well, not so fast. PC makers have always pushed the boundaries of each respective form factor, including big and bulky laptops classified as desktop replacements, and compact desktops built for the LAN party goer. HP's new Envy Move desktop, however, is more a hybrid design that attempts to take the best part of both form factors.







Technically it's an 23.8-inch all-in-one (AIO) desktop with all of the necessary hardware tucked behind the display panel. But it's also battery powered like a laptop, and has a handle and keyboard pouch so you can easily lug it around from place to place (or room to room). Or in HP's own words, the Envy Move is the "world's only moveable all-in-one PC."





"Its versatility lets it act as a work device, an entertainment device, and even an exercise companion for on-demand workouts. And for homes with multiple members, this form factor lends itself to be a shareable hub that anyone can use in any part of the home," HP says.









I'd have considered something like this if I hadn't recently picked up HP's Omen Transcend 16 (review coming soon), though it would have meant giving up a considerable amount of gaming performance and firepower in general. Though HP casually mentions gaming, the Envy Move is really geared towards general purpose computing.





The display is an IPS panel with a 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution, 300 nits of brightness, and touch support. It's powered by an Intel 13th Gen Core i3-1315U or Core i5-1335U mobile Raptor Lake processor, either which can be paired with 8GB or 16GB of onboard LPDDR5 memory. And for storage, you're looking at a 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB NVMe solid state drive (SSD). Users can optionally pay a little extra for a PCIe 4x4 variant of either the 512GB or 1TB capacity.













Other features include Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity, 5-megapixel webcam (supports Windows Hello) with integrated dual microphones and privacy shutter, dual 5-watt speakers powered by Bang and Olufsen, 1x HDMI 1.4b, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, and 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4a support.





A built-in 6-cell / 83Whr battery provides up to four hours of battery life, so like a desktop replacement laptop, you'll want to be nearby a wall outlet for extended sessions and/or heavy lifting chores.



