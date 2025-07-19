Gorgeous ASUS 32” 6K ProArt Display Just Unveiled For August Launch





We typically focus on dedicated gaming monitors around these parts, mostly because that is there display makers pay the most attention. However, there's also demand from the content creation and professional segments. To those ends, ASUS is putting the word out that its slick ProArt Display PA32QCV will be available to purchase sometime in late August.





The PA32QCV (as we'll refer to it from here on out) is a 32-inch IPS (not OLED, despite a surge in interest ) monitor packed with enough pixels to boast a 6K (6016x3384) resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Intended for discerning professionals, ASUS claims the PA32QCV offers content creators and photographers Delta E<2 color accuracy, along with 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.





"Each display is individually calibrated at the factory and Calman Verified to ensure exceptional and consistent color accuracy—vital for color-critical work," ASUS explains.





The pixel density (218 ppi) works out to more than 3.1 times that of a 32-inch display with a Full HD 1080p (1920x1080) resolution. This means that text should be sharper and easier to read, while photos and other images should be clearer.













Peak brightness for HDR content checks in at 600 nits, while the typical brightness rating is listed at 400 nits. Other core specs include a 3,000:1 max contrast ratio (1,500:1 typical), 5ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time, 60Hz native refresh rate, HDR10 support, and a built-in auto KVM to make it a cinch to switch between two connected PCs with a single keyboard and mouse.





Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 input, an HDMI 2.1 input, a USB-C port (for KVM chores), a USB hub (1x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The monitor also features a pair of built-in 2W speakers.





ASUS is also taking aim at Mac users with this display.





"PA32QCV also includes Mac-friendly features including a new M Model-P3 color preset to ensure consistent colors on macOS devices. Plus, ASUS DisplayWidget Center is now available for macOS, enabling convenient control of any ProArt display," ASUS says



