How To Watch The OnePlus Nord Livestream Today In Augmented Reality

In order to do that, you need to download the app for your respective handset. Here are the links...

After downloading and installing the app, when you open it up, you will be given the option to create an avatar, though it is not required. The app will then ask you to move your phone around in order to create an AR space for the livestream. Once that is completed, you will see a countdown timer (or be whisked into the event if it has already started).





Of course, downloading an app and watching in AR is not mandatory, in order to view the live stream. You can check it out on YouTube, or stay right here...













The event kicks off today, July 21, at 9:45 am EST (6:45am PDT / 3:45 pm CET / 9:45 pm HK / 7:15 pm IST).





It will be an interesting launch, given that the Nord is taking aim at more affordable territory. It is expected to arrive with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of built-in storage, and a robust camera arrangement —32MP front facing camera, along with 48MP, 8MP, and 5MP sensors on the rear.





The big question is, exactly how much will it cost? It is expected to settle in somewhere south of $500, and precisely how far south will be revealed shortly.

