Xbox Partner Preview Games Event: When, How To Watch And What To Expect
Tomorrow, October 25th, the Xbox Partner Preview will showcase both updates and new games coming to Xbox and Windows from the plethora of Microsoft third-party partners. We’ll also get to see info on upcoming Game Pass titles and quite a bit of gameplay footage all around. Overall, it should be an exciting show, so here’s how you can tune in.
On October 25th at 10 am PT/1 pm ET/6 pm UK, the Xbox Partner Preview will go live on Xbox’s YouTube and Twitch channels, among other outlets. This includes regional livestreams, which will make the event available in 30 different languages, as well as other channels that enable American Sign Language, British Sign Language, and English Audio Descriptions. According to the blog post, the YouTube stream will have the highest quality at 4K@60FPS, which we will have embedded below.
- YouTube.com/Xbox
- Regional Xbox channels around the world
- Twitch.tv/Xbox
- Twitch.tv/XboxASL
Once the livestream goes up, it is time to be excited about what will come. Mike Nelson, Xbox Wire Editor, reports that we can expect to see “the latest information on in-game activities for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, a launch trailer for Alan Wake II, the first gameplay for Ark: Survival Ascended, a dive into the social world of Dungeons of Hinterberg, and more.”
Sadly, though, we will not be getting any updates regarding the recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard King. Perhaps that is for a future partner preview when the dust has settled on the deal somewhat.
In any event, this livestream is likely going to be a jam-packed 30-minute affair loaded with exciting trailers and gameplay you do not want to miss. With this, we cannot wait to see what Xbox has in store, so stay tuned to HotHardware for the latest on tomorrow’s Xbox Partner Preview.