Microsoft Vows No Full CG Trailers At Xbox Showcase And Gamers Rejoice
Season 2 cinematic trailer advertising the game's then-new now-removed Dominion mode.
In the tweet, in case it isn't clear, Greenberg promises that all of the first-party games in the show will be at least in-engine footage, if not in-game or straight-up gameplay. Greenberg also promises that the trailers will be "labeled" in some fashion. Previous showcases have sometimes marked footage as "Captured on Xbox" or "Captured on PC", or applied "Not Actual Gameplay" disclaimers.
According to Greenberg, the Xbox event will be a "double feature" lasting some two hours. How much of that will be dedicated to the Xbox Showcase and how much will be the Starfield Direct immediately after isn't quite clear. However, there's no shortage of titles that gamers are excited to hear about from the mega-publisher. Besides the latest Bethesda open-world explore-a-thon, there's also a new Fable, another attempt at rebooting Perfect Dark, State of Decay 3, and Obsidian's Avowed to get excited about.
Cinematic teaser trailers built from non-gameplay CG are a plague on the gaming industry, and that's why there's been such a positive response to a tweet from Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg, VP of Xbox Games Marketing. The tweet, reproduced below, comes as a reply to a gamer praying for actual gameplay footage of the announced titles at Microsoft's Xbox Showcase coming on June 11th.
This could be interpreted as a shot across the bow of Sony, whose recent PlayStation showcase included many announcements in the form of brief CG-only teaser trailers. While we're excited to hear about many of those games, like Ghostrunner 2, Talos Principle 2, and perhaps the new Marathon title, it was Final Fantasy XVI, Granblue Fantasy ReLink, and especially Dragon's Dogma 2 which got us frothing at the mouth thanks to their in-engine and real-gameplay demos.
From the teaser for the upcoming Fable title. (Image: Playground Games)
