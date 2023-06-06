CATEGORIES
home News

Microsoft Vows No Full CG Trailers At Xbox Showcase And Gamers Rejoice

by Zak KillianTuesday, June 06, 2023, 05:12 PM EDT
xbox games showcase
If you're any sort of gamer, you've surely had the experience of excitedly clicking on a trailer for an upcoming game only to realize that the entire thing is hand-crafted CGI, completely unrepresentative of the game it's supposedly promoting. You can imagine your author's disappointment when he loaded up League of Legends after that awesome Season 2 cinematic trailer advertising the game's then-new now-removed Dominion mode.

Cinematic teaser trailers built from non-gameplay CG are a plague on the gaming industry, and that's why there's been such a positive response to a tweet from Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg, VP of Xbox Games Marketing. The tweet, reproduced below, comes as a reply to a gamer praying for actual gameplay footage of the announced titles at Microsoft's Xbox Showcase coming on June 11th.

aarongreenberg xbox showcase tweet

In the tweet, in case it isn't clear, Greenberg promises that all of the first-party games in the show will be at least in-engine footage, if not in-game or straight-up gameplay. Greenberg also promises that the trailers will be "labeled" in some fashion. Previous showcases have sometimes marked footage as "Captured on Xbox" or "Captured on PC", or applied "Not Actual Gameplay" disclaimers.

This could be interpreted as a shot across the bow of Sony, whose recent PlayStation showcase included many announcements in the form of brief CG-only teaser trailers. While we're excited to hear about many of those games, like Ghostrunner 2, Talos Principle 2, and perhaps the new Marathon title, it was Final Fantasy XVI, Granblue Fantasy ReLink, and especially Dragon's Dogma 2 which got us frothing at the mouth thanks to their in-engine and real-gameplay demos.

fable playground games
 From the teaser for the upcoming Fable title. (Image: Playground Games)

According to Greenberg, the Xbox event will be a "double feature" lasting some two hours. How much of that will be dedicated to the Xbox Showcase and how much will be the Starfield Direct immediately after isn't quite clear. However, there's no shortage of titles that gamers are excited to hear about from the mega-publisher. Besides the latest Bethesda open-world explore-a-thon, there's also a new Fable, another attempt at rebooting Perfect Dark, State of Decay 3, and Obsidian's Avowed to get excited about.
Tags:  Microsoft, Xbox, (nasdaq:msft)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment