Microsoft Vows No Full CG Trailers At Xbox Showcase And Gamers Rejoice

Cinematic teaser trailers built from non-gameplay CG are a plague on the gaming industry, and that's why there's been such a positive response to a tweet from Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg, VP of Xbox Games Marketing. The tweet, reproduced below, comes as a reply to a gamer praying for actual gameplay footage of the announced titles at Microsoft's Xbox Showcase coming on June 11th.





This could be interpreted as a shot across the bow of Sony, whose recent PlayStation showcase included many announcements in the form of brief CG-only teaser trailers. While we're excited to hear about many of those games, like Ghostrunner 2, Talos Principle 2, and perhaps the new Marathon title, it was Final Fantasy XVI, Granblue Fantasy ReLink, and especially Dragon's Dogma 2 which got us frothing at the mouth thanks to their in-engine and real-gameplay demos.





From the teaser for the upcoming Fable title. (Image: Playground Games)

