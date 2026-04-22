How to Claim Your Share of Google's $135M Android Lawsuit Settlement
The lawsuit, officially known as Joseph Taylor, et al., v. Google LLC, kicked off when consumers accused the tech giant's Android operating system of needlessly transmitting information to Google servers in the background. According to the plaintiffs, these unauthorized data transfers happened even when phones were completely idle, locked, and not in use—all while consuming cellular data that users paid for out of pocket. As part of the settlement agreement, Google isn't just cutting a check; the firm is also required to update the Google Play terms of service and device setup screens to be far more transparent about how and when these passive background data transfers happen.
The argument in court was that Google's actions amounted to "conversion," which is when a party wrongfully takes another party's property with the intent to assert control over said property. According to the plaintiffs' lawyers, who are taking a $39.8 million cut of the settlement fund (29.5%) for legal fees, the $135 million payout is the largest ever in a conversion case.
So, who gets paid, and how much? If you're a U.S. resident, excluding California (which had its own separate $314 million settlement for this issue), and you used an Android phone with cell service from November 12, 2017 to the present, you likely qualify. While court documents state that individual payouts are technically capped at $100, don't go planning a shopping spree just yet. After attorneys take their nearly $40 million cut, the remaining pool will be divided among potentially up to 100 million eligible users. The reality? You’ll probably only see a few bucks, but hey, free money is free money.
The good news is that if you're eligible, you don't even need to provide proof of purchase to get paid. You do need to provide an ID number, though. See, Google has already identified the affected users and defined the class, and those notice IDs should come to your Gmail account. Even if you choose to do nothing, you're still technically enrolled to receive a payment, but the settlement administrator warns that you might not actually get it if they don't have your preferred payment method on file. To make sure your digital wallet gets topped up, head over to the official settlement site to lock in your payment details before the final approval hearing on June 23, 2026, but you'll need that notice ID and confirmation code.