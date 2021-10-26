Here's How Much It Might Cost To Build An Intel Alder Lake PC From The Ground Up

All indications point to Intel announcing and then releasing Alder Lake in the near future (certainly by the end of the year, but probably much sooner). While we wait, early benchmark leaks look encouraging, and have whet our appetite. Perhaps you find yourself pondering an upgrade. The question is, how much will it cost to make the transition to Alder Lake? We won't know with absolute certainty until Intel's next-gen chips actually touch ground, but we can put together a rough estimate based on what we know so far.





By rough estimate, we mean take this for what it is—speculation based in part on price leaks, which may or may not prove accurate. However, the leaks are the best we have to go on at the moment, and we figured it would be fun to spec out a next-gen PC the best we can.





Part of what makes this possible is the first retail listing for a Z690 motherboard. For a brief time, Newegg in Canada was seemingly taking orders for the not-yet-released MSI Pro Z690-A motherboard. It's based on Intel's upcoming Z690 chipset for Alder Lake, albeit it's outfitted with DDR4 memory slots (Alder Lake supports both DDR4 and DDR5).







Newegg Canada briefly listed an unreleased Z690 motherboard for sale this week









While the listing is no longer live, a cached copy is still available, which shows Newegg Canada asking $279.99 CAD, plus $7.99 shipping. That works out to $226.20 in US dollars, plus $6.46 in shipping, for a grand total of $232.66 in US currency.

Building An Alder Lake PC From Price Leaks And Shipping Products

Using the MSI motherboard listing as our baseline, we can combine it with other leaks and products that have actually released to get a general (very general) sense of pricing for a complete Alder Lake build. To wit, there have been early Alder Lake CPU listings at Micro Center and Provantage , and 32GB GeIL Polaris RGB memory kit on Amazon and Newegg.





Let's start with a basic motherboard and CPU swap...