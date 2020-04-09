Here's How To Get Amazon Music Unlimited Free For Three Months





One way to pass the time while you are hunkered down in your abode is to kick back and fire up a playlist of your favorite jams. Or get up and shake your rump—dancing is good exercise, after all. Either way, Amazon is making it cheap and easy to do by offering its Amazon Music Unlimited streaming service free for three months.





This is quite different that what comes bundled with your Amazon Prime membership (assuming you have one). One of many perks of Prime is the standard Amazon Music subscription. It's a nice add-on, but also limited—it 'only' serves up around two million songs. That sounds like a lot, but it is not nearly as fleshed out as services like Apple Music and Spotify









That is where Amazon Music Unlimited comes into play. Amazon Music Unlimited hosts around 50 million songs. It is a much wider selection, and like Amazon Music, there are no ads. Both services also contain thousands of curated playlists and personalized streaming selections, though obviously there are more of them on Amazon Music Unlimited.





The three-month free trial applies to the Individual plan, and is for new subscribers only. After the free trial period ends, the subscription runs $7.99 per month for Prime members, or $9.99 per month if you do not have a Prime membership. You'll be charged at the end of your trial, so if you want to avoid that, set a reminder to cancel the subscription before the first billing date.



