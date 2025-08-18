How To Buy A GeForce RTX 5080 At MSRP With A Free Factory Overclock To Boot





As NVIDIA's expected Super refresh for select GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs looms, some regular models are starting to become more widely available at MSRP . We saw this last week with the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, but if you've had your heart set on upgrading to the GeForce RTX 5080, we found a couple of those selling at launch price too.





PNY GeForce RTX 5080 OC with a factory overclock, and it can be found for $999.99 at Best Buy. The caveat is that it goes in and out of stock. At the time of this writing, it's showing as being available to add to your cart, but there is no shipping option, making it a local pick-up item only. One of the models is a little trickier to obtain. It's thewith a factory overclock, and it can be found for. The caveat is that it goes in and out of stock. At the time of this writing, it's showing as being available to add to your cart, but there is no shipping option, making it a local pick-up item only.





$1,099 at Amazon. That can change, and obviously your mileage will vary on the local pick-up option. For example, it wasn't available for pick-up at my local Best Buy store that's just a few miles down the road, but when looking up availability for my ZIP code, there were several other stores that had it in-stock if I was willing to drive around 98-103 miles. The cost of gas can negate the savings if the drive is too far, but you can try your luck and see how you fare. Alternatively, it's listed for





This PNY model (VCG508016TFXPB1-O) features a custom three-fan cooling solution and a 2,730GHz boost clock, which is goosed from the stock 2,617MHz clock for GeForce RTX 5080 GPUs.













Zotac Solid Core GeForce RTX 5080, which is in-stock for $999.99 at Newegg. You may be able to make up the 113MHz boost clock discrepancy on your own, though it's not like that is going to move the needle very much anyway. If you can do without the factory overclock, another option that's priced at NVIDIA's baseline MSRP is the, which is in-stock for. You may be able to make up the 113MHz boost clock discrepancy on your own, though it's not like that is going to move the needle very much anyway.





This is another partner model with a triple-fan cooler. Perhaps just as importantly, it's a possible sign that GPU availability and pricing are starting to stabilize. Yes, it's a bit depressing that buying a graphics card at the baseline MSRP can be considered a win, but it is what it is, folks.





What about that Super refresh, though? Based on past leaks and rumors, we can expect a GeForce RTX 5080 Super, GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Super, and GeForce RTX 5070 Super in the coming months and potentially in time for the holiday shopping season.





Additionally, it's rumored that NVIDIA recently adjusted the MSRPs of the upcoming models to $999 (down from $1,149) for the GeForce RTX 5080 Super, $749 (down from $849) for the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Super, and $549 (down from $599) for the GeForce RTX 5070 Super. The allegedly adjusted pricing matches the launch MSRPs of the non-Super models.





Whether that comes to pass, we'll have to wait and see. However, it's something to keep in mind if you're not in immediate need of an upgrade.