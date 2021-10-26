CATEGORIES
Hot Storage Deals: Scintillating Savings On Fast WD Black And Samsung 970 Evo SSDs

WD Black SN750
Need more high-speed storage space for your growing games catalog and other programs? Or maybe you're plotting a new build from the ground up around either Intel's Alder Lake (soon) or AMD's Zen 3+ (early next year, likely) processors. Whatever your reason for wanting more storage, there are some attractive SSD bargains on the table right now.

One of them is the WD Black SN750 series. The 1TB model has bounced around in price over the past several months, sometimes falling to $119.99. Now is one of those times—the 1TB WD Black SN750 SSD is $119.99 at Amazon right now, which is more than half off its list price (the actual savings over recent street pricing is less, but this is still around the lowest its been).

This is a Gen 3 model that is rated to deliver up to 3,470MB/s sequential read performance and up to 3,000MB/s of sequential write performance. There's a newer Gen 4 WD Black SN750 SE line with slightly faster reads (3,600MB/s), but slower writes (2,830MB/s). So the Gen 3 model is the one we'd get (you can read our review of the WD Black SN750).
There are also some discounts to be had on Samsung's excellent 970 Evo Plus SSDs. You can check out our Samsung 970 Evo Plus review as well, but to the point, these are also fast Gen 3 SSDs, with rated sequential read and write speeds of up to 3,500MB/s and 3,300MB/s, respectively.
All of these are M.2 form factor drives, with an NVMe interface. So just make sure you have a slot to slide them into on your motherboard (or laptop). Otherwise, happy savings!
