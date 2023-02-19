CATEGORIES
The Hot New OnePlus 11 5G 256GB Storage Config Is Already On Sale For $100 Off

by Lane BabuderSunday, February 19, 2023, 01:42 PM EDT
oneplus 11 5g

We recently reviewed OnePlus' latest flagship, the OnePlus 11 5G, and found it to be an excellent performing device and at affordable price. Despite its relativle value in the current high-end smartphone market though, the OnePlus 11 has already been discounted by a full $100.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Android 13-powered OnePlus 11 5G comes in 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 16GB RAM/256GB storage flavors. As was the case with its predecessor, OnePlus has also continued its partnership with Swedish camera manufacturer Hasselblad, to tune the color sciene used with the OnePlus 11's camera. The phone also features a 6.7-inch 1440 x 3216 OLED display that runs at 120Hz. Thanks to the current $100 discount, you can grab the 16GB RAM/256GB storage version for the same price as the 8GB RAM/128GB Storage model, only $699.99.


If you'd like to save a couple of bucks, but still want a flagship-level device, you could go with the previous generation and pick up the OnePlus 10 Pro. The OnePlus 10 Pro features Qualcomm's previous-gen top-end SoC and a 1440 x 2560 display, and it includes a 65W SuperVOOC Power Adapter for speedy charging of its 5000 mAh battery. This phone is less than a year old in terms of release date, so it's still a solid choice at just $479.90, or $100.09 off from its usual price of $579.99.


Mid-tier devices from OnePlus are also a good option. The OnePlus 10T runs Android 12 on a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, has 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM, and its 6.7-inch 1080p display operates at 120Hz. The camera can do video recording up to 4K at 60FPS and the 4,800mAh battery supports SuperVOOC charging at a blistering 125W. The OnePlus 10T is a compelling deal at $489.99 for Moonstone Black or $499.99 for Jade Green, both with 8 GB RAM/128GB Storage. This phone is usually priced at $649.99.

OnePlus isn't the only smartphone manufacturer running deals at the moment. Check out these other options from Motorola and TCL for big saving on a handful of other affordable devices.
