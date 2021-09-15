Hot Tech Deals: OnePlus 8T And Samsung Galaxy S21 Hit $499, iPad Mini Drops To $299





Earlier today, we brought you some sweet discounts on Samsung’s brand new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 . This afternoon, deals abound on much older hardware, but they represent excellent values for those currently in the market.

Kicking things off is the OnePlus 8T. When we last visited the phone in early June, it was already available at a discounted price of $549 direct from OnePlus. Today, the phone is discounted even further at OnePlus, falling to just $499 with free shipping.





That price gets you a powerful smartphone powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Your primary point of interaction with the device will be through its 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, while a 4,500 mAh battery keeps you juiced up throughout the day.

According to OnePlus, the sale on the OnePlus 8T is only available today, and it comes with a free protective case.

If you’re more of a Samsung fan, the Galaxy S21 is on sale at Best Buy for just $499 if you activate today with T-Mobile. The Galaxy S21 has an MSRP of $799, so this represents a $300 discount. If you’d prefer not to be attached to a carrier contract, Best Buy is also selling the unlocked version of the smartphone for $649.





The Galaxy S21 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 SoC and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s a hole punch cutout in the 6.2-inch 120Hz display that houses a 10MP selfie camera. Triple 12MP cameras are positioned out back in addition to an LED flash.

Finally, we come to the current-generation iPad mini, which again rings up at $299 at Walmart. The iPad mini features a 7.9-inch Retina display, an A12 Bionic SoC, and an old-school Touch ID button with large top and bottom bezels.





The iPad mini comes with stereo speakers, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, an 8MP rear camera, and a 7MP FaceTime HD camera. It’s also compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil.

The current-generation iPad mini is being replaced by the new 6th generation model, which ditches the Home button (in favor of Touch ID embedded in the power button), features an 8.3-inch display, and is powered by the new A15 Bionic SoC. However, the tablet starts much higher at $499.