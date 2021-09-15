Hot Tech Deals: OnePlus 8T And Samsung Galaxy S21 Hit $499, iPad Mini Drops To $299
Kicking things off is the OnePlus 8T. When we last visited the phone in early June, it was already available at a discounted price of $549 direct from OnePlus. Today, the phone is discounted even further at OnePlus, falling to just $499 with free shipping.
That price gets you a powerful smartphone powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Your primary point of interaction with the device will be through its 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, while a 4,500 mAh battery keeps you juiced up throughout the day.
According to OnePlus, the sale on the OnePlus 8T is only available today, and it comes with a free protective case.
If you’re more of a Samsung fan, the Galaxy S21 is on sale at Best Buy for just $499 if you activate today with T-Mobile. The Galaxy S21 has an MSRP of $799, so this represents a $300 discount. If you’d prefer not to be attached to a carrier contract, Best Buy is also selling the unlocked version of the smartphone for $649.
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB (T-Mobile) $499 @ Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB (Unlocked) $649 @ Best Buy
The Galaxy S21 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 SoC and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s a hole punch cutout in the 6.2-inch 120Hz display that houses a 10MP selfie camera. Triple 12MP cameras are positioned out back in addition to an LED flash.
Finally, we come to the current-generation iPad mini, which again rings up at $299 at Walmart. The iPad mini features a 7.9-inch Retina display, an A12 Bionic SoC, and an old-school Touch ID button with large top and bottom bezels.
The iPad mini comes with stereo speakers, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, an 8MP rear camera, and a 7MP FaceTime HD camera. It’s also compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil.
The current-generation iPad mini is being replaced by the new 6th generation model, which ditches the Home button (in favor of Touch ID embedded in the power button), features an 8.3-inch display, and is powered by the new A15 Bionic SoC. However, the tablet starts much higher at $499.