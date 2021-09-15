Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 And Z Flip 3 Discounted By Up To $200 With These Hot Deals





Even though the smartphone has only been on the market for a few weeks, Amazon is already discounting the Galaxy Z Flip 3 by a fair amount. Amazon’s discount comes in at $75, which takes the smartphone down to just $924.99 with free shipping. The discounted pricing is available for Phantom Black, Lavender, Cream, and Green colors.





The Galaxy Z Flip 3’s centerpiece is its 6.7-inch 2640x1080 display that folds in half, making it more compact to fit in your pocket (or a purse). The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage is standard (however, you won’t find a microSD slot). A 3,300 mAh battery keeps things powered up, but keep in mind that its overall runtimes lag well behind other flagship Android devices.

Be sure to read HotHardware’s review of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 before taking the plunge at Amazon’s discounted price.

If you want something a bit more high-end in the folding phone realm, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also rockin' a significant discount. Samsung’s flagship device has a 7.6-inch folding AMOLED display (2208x1768) and a 6.2-inch Cover Display. Both displays feature a 120Hz refresh rate, while the primary folding display includes Samsung’s first under-display selfie camera. In addition, you’ll find triple cameras on the rear, and Samsung’s S Pen is supported for those that miss the Galaxy Note family.





Like the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC; however, it’s backed with 12GB of RAM. In addition, base storage doubles to 256GB (512GB is optional). The 4,400 mAh battery supports 25-watt wired charging and 10-watt wireless charging.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a retail price of $1,799.99 but is discounted by $200 to $1,599.99 at Amazon in Phantom Black. The same phone in Phantom Green or Phantom Silver is slightly cheaper at $1,598.58.