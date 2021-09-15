CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, September 15, 2021, 10:44 AM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 And Z Flip 3 Discounted By Up To $200 With These Hot Deals

galaxy Z Flip3 review
Samsung recently launched its third-generation foldable smartphones – the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 -- and they’re very impressive. The cheapest of the two is the Galaxy Z Flip 3, priced from $999 compared to the $1,449 launch price of its predecessor.

Even though the smartphone has only been on the market for a few weeks, Amazon is already discounting the Galaxy Z Flip 3 by a fair amount. Amazon’s discount comes in at $75, which takes the smartphone down to just $924.99 with free shipping. The discounted pricing is available for Phantom Black, Lavender, Cream, and Green colors.

02 01 B2 Product 02 galaxyzflip3 5g cream H

The Galaxy Z Flip 3’s centerpiece is its 6.7-inch 2640x1080 display that folds in half, making it more compact to fit in your pocket (or a purse). The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage is standard (however, you won’t find a microSD slot). A 3,300 mAh battery keeps things powered up, but keep in mind that its overall runtimes lag well behind other flagship Android devices.

Be sure to read HotHardware’s review of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 before taking the plunge at Amazon’s discounted price.

If you want something a bit more high-end in the folding phone realm, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also rockin' a significant discount. Samsung’s flagship device has a 7.6-inch folding AMOLED display (2208x1768) and a 6.2-inch Cover Display. Both displays feature a 120Hz refresh rate, while the primary folding display includes Samsung’s first under-display selfie camera. In addition, you’ll find triple cameras on the rear, and Samsung’s S Pen is supported for those that miss the Galaxy Note family.

03 09 lifestyle galaxyzfold3 5g phantomblack H

Like the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC; however, it’s backed with 12GB of RAM. In addition, base storage doubles to 256GB (512GB is optional). The 4,400 mAh battery supports 25-watt wired charging and 10-watt wireless charging.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a retail price of $1,799.99 but is discounted by $200 to $1,599.99 at Amazon in Phantom Black. The same phone in Phantom Green or Phantom Silver is slightly cheaper at $1,598.58.

Tags:  deals, Samsung, Amazon, (krx:005930), galaxy z fold 3, galaxy z flip 3

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment