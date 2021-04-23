AirPods Pro For $197, $250 Off iPad Pro, And Big Savings On Lenovo Flex 5 With These Hot Deals





Apple AirPods Pro

We're closing out the workweek, and just in time for the weekend fun-rush comes some excellent tech deals for those in need. Amazon is currently running some hot promotions on Apple's AirPods Pro, the current-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and the Lenovo Flex 5 2-in-1 convertible.

The AirPods Pro are pricey, with a $249 MSRP. Luckily, the wireless earbuds regularly go on sale for much less. Such is the case today, where Amazon is selling the accessories for a low $197. That's not as low as the $190 price that we saw over the holidays, but it's pretty darn close.

Now what Apple has announced its 5th generation iPad Pro, it should come as no surprise that discounts are starting to pop up for the current 4th generation model. In this case, it means that you can now get a $250 discount on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

This particular model gives you an A12Z SoC paired with 256GB of storage. You'll also get Wi-Fi + 4G LTE connectivity (unlocked), so you can use it on any carrier that you choose. The iPad Pro is compatible with the Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard accessories, which will set you back a serious amount of coin.

Lenovo Flex 5 14-inch Convertible

Finally, we come to the Lenovo Flex 5 2-in-1 convertible. This is a well-stacked machine, packing an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor with 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 14-inch FHD display. Lenovo even includes a digital pen in the box, so you're not forced to purchase one after the fact.

The convertible weighs 3.64 pounds and measures 0.82 inches thick. Lenovo also promises up to 10 hours of battery life, while its included fast charger will take you from 0 to 80 percent in just an hour. You'll find 802.11ax, Bluetooth 4.2, two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, and HDMI when it comes to connectivity.

