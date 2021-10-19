Flippin' HOT Deal: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Drops To $850 For A New Low Price

Hmm, do you think maybe Samsung and its retail partners (or at least Amazon) are savvy to Google's upcoming Pixel 6 event later today? It sure appears that way, given the timely and generous discount that's available on the recently launched Galaxy Z Flip 3. It's been reduced by $150 from its MSRP, hitting its lowest price yet.





Galaxy Z Flip 3 on sale for (15% off, save $150). This is a factory unlocked model with 128GB of built-in storage. You also have a few different color options to choose from, including Phantom Black, Cream, and Green. No discounted Lavender option at the time of this writing, unfortunately, as it appears to be sold out (though you can hit the link and keep checking for a restock). You can find theon sale for $849.99 at Amazon (15% off, save $150). This is a factory unlocked model with 128GB of built-in storage. You also have a few different color options to choose from, including, and. No discountedoption at the time of this writing, unfortunately, as it appears to be sold out (though you can hit the link and keep checking for a restock).









At a copper coin under $850, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is still a premium-priced handset. However, the $150 savings is a sizable discount, for what amounts to a better-than-serviceable folding smartphone. You can catch our full thoughts and analysis in our Galaxy Z Flip 3 review , but the short of it is, the flip phone sports a stylish design with a beautiful 120Hz display, it offers solid camera performance, and it folds! It's also water resistant.





You can expect top-tier performance, too. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is built around Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoX and 8GB of RAM. As for the displays, the 6.7-inch screen boasts a 256i0x1080 resolution, while the 1.9-inch screen checks in at 512x260. Both are AMOLED screens.





We'd like to see longer battery life on this handset, and faster charging speeds. But as we mentioned in our review, this is the first folding phone we can recommend to just about anyone. And now it's heavily discounted to boot.

