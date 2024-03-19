HOT Deal: Google Pixel 8 And Pixel 8 Pro Fall To Lowest Prices Ever On Amazon





Smartphones generally fall into one of three categories: high-end, mid-range, and entry-level (otherwise known as budget). In reality, it's a bit more nuanced, as demonstrated by phones like the OnePlus 12 Google Pixel 8 series, which straddle the line between mid-range and high-end at competitive price points. Regarding the latter, pricing just got even more competitive with both the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 falling to new low prices.





Pixel 8 Pro for $739 on Amazon (save $260) and the Pixel 8 for $499 (save $200), both in unlocked form and in a variety of colorways. Those are enticing discounts, especially for the base Pixel 8, which features a 6.2-inch OLED display (2400x1080, 120Hz) powered by Google's Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

It also boasts a 50MP main sensor (f/1.7) and 12MP ultrawide shooter (f/2.2) on the rear, along with a 10.5MP front-facing camera (f/2.2) with autofocus. Other notable features include Wi-Fi 7 support, Bluetooth 5.3, and a 4,575 mAh battery.













As for the Pixel 8 Pro, it's a bigger handset with a 6.7-inch LPTO OLED display (2992x1344, 120Hz), powered by the same SoC but with 12GB of RAM. It also ups the angle by flanking the 50MP main sensor with a 48MP telephoto lens (f/2.8, 5x zoom) and 48MP ultrawide (f/2.8), along with a more capacious 5,050 mAh battery.





You can read our Pixel 8/Pixel 8 Pro review to see how they fare, but in short, they're both excellent Android handsets that earned our Editor's Choice award. They're also great for taking photos. To that end, Google locks manual controls to the Pro variant, but we found that the Pixel 8 still snaps fantastic photos even without them.





