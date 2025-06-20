Honor Magic V5 Calls Out Samsung As Thin Phone Wars Intensify
Showcased at MWC Shanghai 2025, the Honor Magic V5 immediately drew attention for its sleek profile (well, the phones floating around on water like sailboats helped too). Weighing less than 220 grams and measuring approximately 8.9mm thick when closed, Honor proudly exhibited the phone’s slimness, comparing it to the thickness of a one CNY coin and even a Samsung S Pen, highlighting a sizeable reduction in bulk compared to its predecessor, the Magic V3.
While Honor asserts the Magic V5 will outdo all rivals in thinness and lightness, industry reports from Digital Chat Station (via Weibo) suggest its 8.93mm closed thickness might only match the Oppo Find N5, and its 219g weight could still be slightly heavier than the projected Vivo X Fold 5. Also, the thinness ignores that equally thick camera bump that's rumored to house a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor, among others.
Honor will also be introducing the Magic V5 in a new premium Silk Gold color option alongside another fun color: Tundra Green. These should give an style edge over something the rather bland shading offerings of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7.
One of the most compelling advantages for the Honor Magic V5 and Vivo X Fold 5 lies in their expected battery capacities. Both devices are rumored to pack significantly larger batteries, exceeding 6,000mAh, compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 7's rumored 4,400mAh battery.
Despite Honor’s advancements in design and battery, Samsung retains a significant advantage in global availability. The Honor Magic V5's official launch on July 2 will be closely followed by the anticipated release of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 on July 9, setting the stage for an interesting showdown in the high-end foldable segment. The Honor Magic V5 is speculated to be around $2,150, which will be similar to the 1 TB version of the Fold 7.