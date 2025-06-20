CATEGORIES
home News

Honor Magic V5 Calls Out Samsung As Thin Phone Wars Intensify

by Aaron LeongFriday, June 20, 2025, 10:59 AM EDT
hero honor magic v5 mwc shanghai 2025 kv
Honor has officially unveiled the Magic V5 with the intention of redefining what an ultra-thin foldable smartphone can be. Debuting ahead of its official July 2 launch, the 4.35-millimeter Magic V5 aims to claim the title of the world's thinnest and lightest book-style foldable, setting a new benchmark for competitors like Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Vivo X Fold 5, and Oppo's Find N5.


Showcased at MWC Shanghai 2025, the Honor Magic V5 immediately drew attention for its sleek profile (well, the phones floating around on water like sailboats helped too). Weighing less than 220 grams and measuring approximately 8.9mm thick when closed, Honor proudly exhibited the phone’s slimness, comparing it to the thickness of a one CNY coin and even a Samsung S Pen, highlighting a sizeable reduction in bulk compared to its predecessor, the Magic V3. 

While Honor asserts the Magic V5 will outdo all rivals in thinness and lightness, industry reports from Digital Chat Station (via Weibo) suggest its 8.93mm closed thickness might only match the Oppo Find N5, and its 219g weight could still be slightly heavier than the projected Vivo X Fold 5. Also, the thinness ignores that equally thick camera bump that's rumored to house a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor, among others.

Honor will also be introducing the Magic V5 in a new premium Silk Gold color option alongside another fun color: Tundra Green. These should give an style edge over something the rather bland shading offerings of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7

One of the most compelling advantages for the Honor Magic V5 and Vivo X Fold 5 lies in their expected battery capacities. Both devices are rumored to pack significantly larger batteries, exceeding 6,000mAh, compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 7's rumored 4,400mAh battery. 

Despite Honor’s advancements in design and battery, Samsung retains a significant advantage in global availability. The Honor Magic V5's official launch on July 2 will be closely followed by the anticipated release of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 on July 9, setting the stage for an interesting showdown in the high-end foldable segment. The Honor Magic V5 is speculated to be around $2,150, which will be similar to the 1 TB version of the Fold 7.

Photo credit: Lin Wuwu via Weibo
Tags:  Samsung, honor, foldable-smartphone, galaxy z fold 7
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment