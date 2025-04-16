Honor Power Flexes At Samsung With A Beastly 8000mAh Battery For Super-Long Endurance





Who says you need a flagship smartphone to properly flex the best tech? Case in point, China's Honor has unveiled the world's first 8,000 mAh silicon carbon-based battery in its mid-range phone aptly called the Honor Power. The beauty of this exercise is to prove that endurance doesn't have to come at the expense of thickness, size, or high price as the Power measures just 7.98 millimeters thick (excluding the camera bump) and starts at an affordable $270.













The average silicon carbon (SiC) battery size fitted to phones tend to hover around the 5-6k mAh range, so seeing the Honor Power's 8,000 mAh crammed into a relatively regular smartphone size is mighty impressive. Indeed, Chinese phonemakers (and even Samsung ) have been prepping 7,000+ mAh cells for 2025 models, but Honor gets the honor of being first out of the gate.





The company claims that the phone has enough juice for 25 hours of video playback, 23 hours of TikTok, 23 hours of navigation, and 14 hours of gaming. Perhaps the only kink in the armor is the 66-watt (gasp) charging speed. Yes, that beats the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 's 45W, but remember that we're dealing with a much larger capacity, so getting from zero to max may take up to 1.5 hours, factoring slow charging kicking in around the 75-80% mark.













So yes, coming from a Chinese phone, 1.5 hours is glacially slow, but we're guessing that thermal management and battery health were part of the decision to keep the maximum charge speed at 66W. Still, not a bad showing at all for a device that comes in a shade under 8mm thick and weighing a mere 209 grams.





Otherwise, the Power is actually pretty stout for a mid-ranger. The display looks awfully a lot like the one found in the Honor 200 Pro , i.e. 6.78-inch 2,700x1,224 AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4,000 nits peak brightness, and 10-bit color. The brains comes from a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 combined with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage.





Thank goodness, it seems like phone brands have come around to nixing macro sensors from their camera packages. The basic array on the Power is simply a 50-megapixel primary, 5MP ultrawide, and 16MP selfie.



