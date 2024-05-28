Honor 200 Pro Emerges As A Mid-Range Contender With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 For Under $500
Talk about value, Honor just launched a couple of smartphones under the 200-series umbrella featuring the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, OLED display, large batteries with 100W charging, plus Google-powered AI features, all at very attractive prices. Unfortunately for those in the U.S., the Honor 200 and 200 Pro will only be sold in China and select markets.
Honor is proud to state that the 200 and 200 Pro are the company's first devices utilizing Google's generative AI that binds into the corporate "Four-Layer AI Architecture" integrated into MagicOS 8 (which is a skinned version of Android 14). This will encompass AI interactions and personalization at platform and app levels, plus across devices and OS within the brand's ecosystem.
Specs-wise, there is a lot to like about both the 200 and 200 Pro. The 200 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and a triple camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary shooter. The regular 200 also has a 50MP main sensor, but settles for an Omnivision OV50H unit. It's processor is no slouch though—buyers still get strong performance from a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3.
For reference, the Snapdragon 8s Gen is a detuned version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with an Adreno 735 GPU, whereas the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 in the regular 200 is paired with an Adreno 720 GPU. Both of these processors have so far been well-received combining power, efficiency, and (of course) AI built-in.
Both devices sport impressive 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED curved displays (2664 x 1200 pixels) that push 4,000 max nits, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, and 3,840Hz of PWM dimming. Also nice are massive 5,200 mAh batteries that support 100W wired charging. Outside of the primary camera sensors, the 200 and 200 Pro have identical auxiliary cameras. There's a 50 MP 2.5x optical telephoto with OIS, a 12 MP 112-degrees ultra-wide angle sensor, supported by another Sony IMX906 50 MP unit up front for selfies.
Where Honor is traditionally a hit with customers is in its aggressive pricing. At least in China, the 200 Pro comes either in $485 (12GB RAM/256GB storage) and $620 (16GB/1TB) guises, while the standard 200 is offered in very affordable $370 (12GB/256GB) or $440 (16GB/512GB) trims. Both phones will come in black, white, blue, and pink. Again, these phones aren't expected to be sold in the U.S.