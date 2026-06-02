Honda Recalls Nearly 100K Vehicles Over Dangerous Airbag Deployment Risk

Honda is recalling roughly 100,000 vehicles across its Honda and Acura lineups due to a front passenger seat defect that could cause airbags to deploy unintentionally during a crash, even if a child is in the seat. The recall covers a wide array of popular models spanning from 2016 through 2026.
The recall centers around the front passenger seat weight sensor. By design, this sensor is used to detect the size and weight of the occupant and suppress airbag deployment if an infant in a child seat (which you shouldn't be doing anyway), a child, or a smaller individual is present. However, federal safety regulators found that a capacitor within the sensor’s circuit board can crack when exposed to environmental humidity, which can lead to a short circuit that overrides the suppression system, causing frontal and knee airbags to deploy when they should remain inactive.
It's been found that the flaw is supply chain-related. Following a natural disaster at a tier-2 supplier's manufacturing plant, Honda’s tier-1 supplier temporarily substituted the base material used in the sensor's printed circuit board. This alternative material was not sufficiently verified for its intended use and, well, you can see where this goes.
Honda initially addressed the issue under a previous recall, but the company expanded the scope after identifying technical errors by the supplier, including inaccurate data correlation and an incomplete calculation of the defective part’s production timeline.
The recall (PDF) encompasses a broad variety of models, including the 2016–2022 Honda Civic and Accord, 2017–2022 CR-V and Pilot, 2018–2026 Honda Odyssey, 2019-2022 Honda Insight, and several more, some of which include Acura models like the 2019–2024 RDX and 2022–2026 MDX. Despite logging 228 warranty claims related to the malfunction between early 2021 and late 2025, Honda has reported zero injuries or fatalities linked to the defect.
Drivers might realize their vehicle is suffering from the defect if the Supplemental Restraint System (SRS) warning light illuminates on the dashboard, or if the passenger airbag indicator remains stubbornly turned off despite a passenger being seated.
To rectify the issue, authorized Honda and Acura dealers will replace the compromised seat weight sensors with a re-engineered component built with the original, fully verified base material. Honda intends to send notification letters to registered owners starting July 6, directing them to schedule a free repair.
Impacted drivers can also independently verify if their vehicle is included by checking their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the NHTSA recall website or contacting Honda customer service directly.