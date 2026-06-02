Honda Recalls Nearly 100K Vehicles Over Dangerous Airbag Deployment Risk





Honda is recalling roughly 100,000 vehicles across its Honda and Acura lineups due to a front passenger seat defect that could cause airbags to deploy unintentionally during a crash, even if a child is in the seat. The recall covers a wide array of popular models spanning from 2016 through 2026.

It's been found that the flaw is supply chain-related. Following a natural disaster at a tier-2 supplier's manufacturing plant, Honda’s tier-1 supplier temporarily substituted the base material used in the sensor's printed circuit board. This alternative material was not sufficiently verified for its intended use and, well, you can see where this goes.





Honda initially addressed the issue under a previous recall, but the company expanded the scope after identifying technical errors by the supplier, including inaccurate data correlation and an incomplete calculation of the defective part’s production timeline.





2026 Honda Odyssey



Drivers might realize their vehicle is suffering from the defect if the Supplemental Restraint System (SRS) warning light illuminates on the dashboard, or if the passenger airbag indicator remains stubbornly turned off despite a passenger being seated.





To rectify the issue, authorized Honda and Acura dealers will replace the compromised seat weight sensors with a re-engineered component built with the original, fully verified base material. Honda intends to send notification letters to registered owners starting July 6, directing them to schedule a free repair.





Impacted drivers can also independently verify if their vehicle is included by checking their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the NHTSA recall website or contacting Honda customer service directly.