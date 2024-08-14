Ford And Mazda Tell 457K Car Owners To Stop Driving Due To Defective Airbags
According to a press release by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), more than 475,000 Ford and Mazda vehicles should not be driven because Takata-made airbag inflators can explode beyond its design, rupturing a metal canister within the assembly and shooting shrapnel that can injure or kill passengers.
In fact, more than 400 people in the country have been hurt by the Takata inflators, while 27 people have reportedly been killed. The defect comes comes the deterioration of ammonium nitrate used by Takata at that time to create a small explosion to inflate the airbags in a crash. Over time, the chemical becomes more volatile when exposed to air and repeated high temperatures.
Thus, it's not just major accidents that can cause problems for Takata-equipped vehicles; even minor crashes can result in an explosion that could kill or "produce life-altering, gruesome injuries."
The warning encompasses the following vehicles:
2004-2011 Ford Ranger
2005-2014 Ford Mustang
2005-2005 Ford GT
2006-2012 Ford Fusion
2007-2010 Ford Edge
2006-2012 Lincoln/Mercury Milan, MKZ, and Zephyr
2007-2010 Lincoln MKX
2004-2009 Mazda B-Series
2003-2013 Mazda 6
2006-2007 Mazda Speed6
2004-2011 Mazda RX-8
2004-2006 Mazda MPV
2007-2012 Mazda CX-7
2007-2015 Mazda CX-9
Even if these vehicles have been brought in for prior recall repairs, the NHTSA is urging all owners to immediately check Ford, Mazda, and NHTSA recall websites to see if their vehicle has an open Takata airbag recall. Repairs will be free, with both manufacturers offering free towing, mobile repair, and/or loaner vehicles where necessary.
To date, Ford has conducted 121 million attempts to reach owners. The first recall was made in 2015, and according to the company, over 95 percent of U.S. customers have had their inflators replaced.