CATEGORIES
home News

Ford And Mazda Tell 457K Car Owners To Stop Driving Due To Defective Airbags

by Aaron LeongWednesday, August 14, 2024, 10:12 AM EDT
hero crash test0
Ford and Mazda have issued a warning to more than 475,000 vehicle owners in the U.S., mainly centering around their older models, to stop driving them immediately. This is due to a severe flaw in the airbag inflators that, if left unrepaired, could cause major injuries or even death when activated. The airbag inflators have seen three prior recalls, so this 'stop-drive' warning is to ensure remaining vehicles that haven't been repaired can be brought in for immediate attention.

According to a press release by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), more than 475,000 Ford and Mazda vehicles should not be driven because Takata-made airbag inflators can explode beyond its design, rupturing a metal canister within the assembly and shooting shrapnel that can injure or kill passengers. 

In fact, more than 400 people in the country have been hurt by the Takata inflators, while 27 people have reportedly been killed. The defect comes comes the deterioration of ammonium nitrate used by Takata at that time to create a small explosion to inflate the airbags in a crash. Over time, the chemical becomes more volatile when exposed to air and repeated high temperatures. 

Thus, it's not just major accidents that can cause problems for Takata-equipped vehicles; even minor crashes can result in an explosion that could kill or "produce life-altering, gruesome injuries." 

The warning encompasses the following vehicles:
2004-2011 Ford Ranger
2005-2014 Ford Mustang
2005-2005 Ford GT
2006-2012 Ford Fusion
2007-2010 Ford Edge
2006-2012 Lincoln/Mercury Milan, MKZ, and Zephyr
2007-2010 Lincoln MKX
2004-2009 Mazda B-Series
2003-2013 Mazda 6
2006-2007 Mazda Speed6
2004-2011 Mazda RX-8
2004-2006 Mazda MPV
2007-2012 Mazda CX-7
2007-2015 Mazda CX-9

Even if these vehicles have been brought in for prior recall repairs, the NHTSA is urging all owners to immediately check FordMazda, and NHTSA recall websites to see if their vehicle has an open Takata airbag recall. Repairs will be free, with both manufacturers offering free towing, mobile repair, and/or loaner vehicles where necessary.

To date, Ford has conducted 121 million attempts to reach owners. The first recall was made in 2015, and according to the company, over 95 percent of U.S. customers have had their inflators replaced.
Tags:  Automotive, Recall, ford, Mazda
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment