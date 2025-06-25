Honda Recalls 259K Vehicles Over Dangerous Brake Pedal Installation Defect





Another day, another recall, and this time it involves Honda (which also dabbles in reusable rockets , by the way). The automaker is working with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to alert over 259,000 drivers of a recall affecting three vehicle models spanning 2021 to 2025. They include the Acura TLX (2021-2025), Acura MDX (2023-2025), and Pilot (2023-2025).





According to the recall notice, the issue stems from a brake pedal pivot pin not being staked on affected vehicles. The manufacturing defect could result in the brake pedal becoming loose and shifting out of position laterally, thereby affecting a driver's ability to safely slow down or come to a complete stop.





"As part of the production transition from the U.S. to the Mexico facility, the supplier increased staffing levels to build parts inventory and mitigate potential supply disruptions associated with the move. However, due to insufficient training, the staking process was not performed, resulting in brake pedals with unstaked pivot pins," the recall notice states.





While not always the case, an illuminated brake malfunction light could alert owners of affected vehicles that there is an issue. Other signs include movement of the brake pedal and/or an abnormal feeling when applying the brake, and the brake lights staying light even when the brake pedal is not applied.













Obviously, a finicky brake pedal is not a good thing and carries with it multiple risks, including crash, fire, injury, or even death. Fortunately, there have not been any reports of injuries or death related to this issue, though Honda did field three warranty claims prior to the recall.





Honda began investigation the issue in April of last year after receiving a report of unusual brake pedal movement. Then in June, the brake pedal supplier stopped producing parts for the affected models, closed its US facility, and transferred production to its Mexico plant. The supplier also implemented a camera sensor at its Mexico plant to specifically verify if a pivot pin is staked.





In December 2024, Honda received a second report of a loose brake pedal, which prompted the automaker to inspect its parts inventory from that particular supplier. Fast forward to now and the decision was made to issue a recall for 7,332 Acura TLX models, 67,448 Acura MDX vehicles, and 184,253 Pilot SUVs.





Honda says it is alerting owners of affected vehicles by email. Additionally, anyone who already paid to have the issue fixed are eligible for reimbursement, the recall notice (PDF) states.



