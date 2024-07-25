2025 Honda Civic Gets A Meaner, Techier Si And The Return Of A Hybrid
Honda has refreshed its beloved Civic Si mostly in the looks and tech department for a small bump in its asking price. Buyers now get heated front thrones as standard and the return of optional summer tires, among other improvements. Speaking of return, the Civic Hybrid is back after a long hiatus, this time with up to 50 mpg plus—more surprisingly—greater torque than the Si.
A quick glance at the 2025 Honda Civic Si reveals a more aggressive face and smoked LED taillights. Most of the improvements, however, are centered on the chassis and interior. According to Honda, a new lower B-pillar and rear door sill make this the most rigid Civic Si ever. To take advantage of this, Honda not only returned the dampers for improved response, but also now offers summer tires as an option.
The 1.5-liter VTEC turbo four still produces 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque sent to the front wheels via a limited-slip differential. It's awesome to see the Si still being exclusively offered with a manual (6-speed, short-throw), but with the 2025 version, the system will rev-match from second to first gear. Drivers also get an LED shift indicator in the cabin for that extra pilot engagement.
Not to be remiss among all the Si hoopla is the return of the Civic Hybrid. While prices are still unannounced, priced (and optioned) right, the Civic Hybrid has the potential to give the Si a run for its money while being more efficient. With a detuned 2.0 liter powerplant from the Accord Hybrid and a pair of electric motors, the Hybrid will be a stormer with its 200 hp and 232 lb-ft of torque on tap.
In standard form, the car will also come with heated front seats, dual zone climate controls, and sunroof. Ticking the Sport Touring trim package will bring a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and a 12-speaker Bose audio system to the fore. For those who don't want (or need) something as wired or hardcore as the Si, the Hybrid might be the way to go.
Now if only Honda can slap all-wheel drive onto the Civic Si and/or Hybrid. That'll bring the heat to the Mazda 3 AWD, Audi S3, and VW Golf R, not to mention fans in the snowbelt.