SpaceX's Starship Megarocket Smiles For The Camera Ahead Of Test Flight





While a second catch attempt is planned, SpaceX does make it clear that it is not a given. There are vehicle and pad criteria that must be met prior to a return and catch, which will require all systems to remain healthy on both the booster and tower, and a final manual command from the mission’s Flight Director. If the command is not sent for some reason before the completion of the boostback burn, or if automated health checks are unacceptable, the booster will default to a trajectory that will take it to a landing burn and splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.







