Homeland Security Expands Its Hack DHS Bug Bounty As Log4j Threat Intensifies





If you're reading this, you probably don't need to be told that a "bug bounty" is a cash prize paid to security researchers that find a software exploit. Non-USians might need to be told that "DHS" refers to the United States Department of Homeland Security. "Hack DHS" is the bug bounty program run by the agency, and "Log4j" is a super-popular logging package used by thousands of applications that was recently hit by a critical security exploit. We all up to speed now?

The DHS set up the Hack DHS program just a week ago . The group didn't say that it was in response to the Log4shell vulnerability, but it was several days after that flaw was publicly disclosed. (Then again, the US government doesn't do anything that quickly.) The program, rather than being an open bug bounty like those offered by many private companies, is instead a closed program only open to "vetted cybersecurity researchers" on an invitational basis. The DHS will ask these "hackers" to investigate specific external DHS systems and identify vulnerabilities.





Hack DHS is taking place throughout FY 2022 in three phases. In phase one, security researchers will "conduct virtual assessments on certain DHS external systems," and then in phase two, they'll participate in "a live, in-person hacking event." Finally, in the third phase, the DHS will identify and review the data, then perhaps plan for future bug bounty programs.



