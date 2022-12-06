CATEGORIES
home News

Check Out This Amazing First-Person PC Game Mod For Marvel's Spider-Man

by Lane BabuderTuesday, December 06, 2022, 12:44 PM EDT
spiderman front view
Have you ever wondered what it's like to be a superhero? To fly around, have super strength, teleport, or any of the other plethora of supernatural capabilities outlined in fantasy worlds? Well, thanks to a modder, you can step into the shoes of everyone's favorite web-slinging wall-crawler, Spider-Man!

While, historically, Spider-Man games are usually played from a third-person perspective, this mod puts you directly into the red and blue spider-suit. Unfortunately for console players, this mod is only for the Remastered PC version of the 2018 PlayStation 4 game from SonyMarvel, and Insomniac games.


Marvel's Spider-Man in First Person Trailer

YouTuber and developer jedijosh920 shared a trailer for the hit title where viewers are treated to a first person view as Spider-Man swings through the streets of New York City. Though, admittedly, the view the trailer is pretty shaky at first. It may not be the best of ideas to play this directly after a large meal. It looks like there may be some potential for VR here, though it does not say anywhere specifically that this is what the intent is.

Partway through the video it does look like there's some stabilization options. For example, instead of staying first person during a backflip, the camera seems to allow the backwards roll to just happen without the eyes staying "in the head" of Spider-Man. So, you might be able to play it without losing your lunch after all, maybe.

spider man swing first person
Screen Capture of First Person View Spider-Man Swinging from Web

This looks like a super fun mod, and it's available to anyone who owns a copy of the game for PC and subscribes to jedijosh920's Patreon. While sure, there are plenty of free mods out there, we completely support developers looking to monetize their hard work. This XKCD comic cleverly demonstrates how much developers rely on each others work in order to provide reliable tools and cool tech to each other. So yeah, go support this developer and get some awesome mods while you're at it!
Tags:  mod, Marvel, (NYSE:DIS), spiderman
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment