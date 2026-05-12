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Google Launches Googlebook AI Laptops with Gemini, Magic Pointer, and Android Sync

by Chris HarperTuesday, May 12, 2026, 03:12 PM EDT
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We've known for some time that Google was planning to merge Android and Chrome OS for a new type of operating system, thanks to leaks of an "Aluminum" desktop interface and Android app support being added years ago. Today, we learned the company was also planning system-level integration of Google's Gemini AI assistant, along with the announcement of a new lineup of machines that will be called Googlebooks.

At first blush, Googlebooks look a lot like existing Chromebooks, but the Gemini integration and interoperability between Googlebooks and Android phones set them apart. Google is hoping the devices offer more seamless integration and a similar user experience, "not just on your laptop, but also when you're switching between your laptop and your phone." This includes using your Android device right from your Googlebook "without ever leaving your screen" and Quick Access support to allow you to browse your phone's files without the need to make manual transfers.

Gemini integration includes the addition of Magic Pointer functionality, which activates whenever you wiggle your cursor. It provides contextual suggestions from Gemini based on what's onscreen. Google provides examples like pointing at a date in an email to set a meeting in your calendar, or visualizing how new furniture may look in your living room with just photos of both. Create your Widget Gemini functionality is also coming to Googlebooks, allowing you to prompt Gemini for custom widgets.


Googlebooks are an expected evolution by Google in the era of full-fledged AI PCs, and will be distinguishable from other notebooks and laptop by a unique rainbow "glowbar" on the lid. The announcement also notes that Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo will all be working with Google to make the first Googlebooks, which will be built "with premium craftsmanship and materials" and come in a variety of form factors and sizes.

In the long run, we're interested to see what the debut of Googlebooks means for Chromebooks and ever-increasing competition in both the AI PC and arm-powered PC spaces. For now, we'll have to wait until Fall 2026 for the first Googlebooks to arrive.
Tags:  Android, Google, Laptops, AI, (nasdaq:goog), google gemini, googlebook
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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